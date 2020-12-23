AG Barr Concealed Hunter Biden Probes From Public During Election

By Tyler Durden | 11 December 2020

ZERO HEDGE — Attorney General William Barr knew about several investigations into Hunter Biden since at least this spring — and “worked to avoid their public disclosure during the heated election campaign,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

According to ‘a person familiar with the matter,’ Barr “staved off pressure from Republicans in Congress for information into the investigations,” while President Trump and his allies pressured Barr into pursuing Joe and Hunter Biden.

This week, Hunter Biden revealed the existence of one of the investigations after federal investigators served him with a subpoena seeking detailed financial information in connection with a criminal tax investigation by the Delaware US attorney’s office. […]