CDC: White men still aren’t washing their hands

By Alexander Nazaryan | 8 October 2020

YAHOO! NEWS — Americans are washing their hands much more than they did before the coronavirus pandemic, according to new research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The groups less likely to adhere to that guidance were white people, men and people between the ages of 18 and 24, making young white men the picture of handwashing recalcitrance.

White men, including President Trump, have also led the resistance to mask wearing.

Long before the airborne nature of the coronavirus was understood, public health authorities were urging Americans to wash their hands, with the CDC and other agencies offering detailed seminars on how to do so properly. Some believe that public health authorities should have focused more on mask wearing than handwashing, given that the coronavirus does not spread as easily on surfaces as initially thought.

Still, handwashing is considered an essential aspect of good hygiene, whether a pandemic is raging or not. […]