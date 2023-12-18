Eilat, Israel port is almost closed due to the attack of Yemen

Axios: Eilat port is almost closed due to the attack of Yemen.
calcalistech: As a result of the Yemeni attack, the income of Eilat port decreased by 80%. pic.twitter.com/18neG76hjq
— آدم (@EbneHava) December 15, 2023
BREAKING:
⚡️Yemen Houthi Leader Muhammad Al-Bukhaiti:
“If Saudi Arabia and the Emirates are part of any coalition to attack Yemen, we will not leave an oil field or a gas field in Saudi Arabia or the #Emirates, and we will target all ships transporting oil.” pic.twitter.com/kfpCUcJii8
— Megatron (@Megatron_ron) December 17, 2023
