Eilat, Israel port is almost closed due to the attack of Yemen

Axios: Eilat port is almost closed due to the attack of Yemen. calcalistech: As a result of the Yemeni attack, the income of Eilat port decreased by 80%. pic.twitter.com/18neG76hjq

⚡️Yemen Houthi Leader Muhammad Al-Bukhaiti:

“If Saudi Arabia and the Emirates are part of any coalition to attack Yemen, we will not leave an oil field or a gas field in Saudi Arabia or the #Emirates, and we will target all ships transporting oil.” pic.twitter.com/kfpCUcJii8

