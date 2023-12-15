1 Comment on G-Man, James Fetzer, Zach Logos and Russ Winter Go Through the Issues Du Jour
James Fetzer is completely clueless when it comes to Trump. Donald Trump is not an America Firster and if he was the Crime Syndicate would kill him. Trump is and has always been controlled opposition and Israel First. He did absolutely nothing during his 4 years in office other than promote deadly vaccines and the assassinate of Soleimani. The “attacks” on Trump by the media and legal system are as fake as pro wrestling.
Trump surrounded himself with the same Globalist/Crime Syndicate advisors as every president before, despite promising to “drain the swamp.” No investigations of the 911 attacks, despite his background in skyscraper construction and understanding that airplane impacts alone could not have brought down the towers. He also didn’t audit the FED or close the borders.
Also notice that everyone around Trump goes down accept him. Roger Stone went to prison, Steve Bannon was ousted and so was General Flynn. Yet nothing ever seems to stick to the Donald, and that is because he is one of them James. He is a Rothschild agent and I’m betting he wins in 2024, and will screw his supports yet again. The Crime Syndicate will never allow a president in the White House that they do not control, JFK, Garfield and McKinley were real America Firsters Presidents and every single one was assassinated. The fact Trump survived his first term is proof that he is controlled opposition.
