‘The Purge — Revelation of the Method?

With a glaring and dangerous criminal gang element at loose in the land, it is now timely that the concept of the Purge be reexamined.

This post went up a few years ago, but is now more prophetic and relevant than ever.

As a reminder it was the other uniparty president Donald Trump who put in place a permanent reauthorization of the NSA’s unconstitutional and warrantless program to collect Americans’ phone records.

Well before the Biden wrecking ball came into play, Trump pushed hard for Extreme Risk laws, sometimes referred to as “red flag” laws. These empower intervention in order to temporarily prevent someone in crisis from accessing firearms, right as people need personal protection more then ever.

Pre-crime is one of the key ultimate goals. This allows the tyrants to scoop people up who think outside the cartoon and clown world box. Get used to the term “red-flag laws,” also known as “extreme-risk protection orders,” which will include detention and “mental health” observation for non-conformists and dissenters. This will really come in handy in civil war, economic depression and war-like conditions.

Origins of Trump’s ‘Keep America Great’ Slogan

In the last election Trump offered up a catchy slogan for his authoritarian followers and pajama people susceptible to whataboutism: “Keep America Great.”

By sheer coinkydink, this same slogan is a centerpiece of an American media franchise called “The Purge,” which is a series of Satanic snuff horror films distributed by Universal Pictures and produced by Blumhouse Productions and Platinum Dunes.

In 2015, Platinum Dunes was named among The Hollywood Reporter‘s 30 Most Powerful Film Producers. Blumhouse is the production company of Jason Blum. Blum is from Los Angeles, Calif., and his father was Jewish. Blum was associated with mogul Harvey Weinstein, and primarily produces films in the mind-numbing horror genre.

The “The Purge” franchise depicts a dystopian society fueled by government-sponsored killing sprees. It is the manifestation of revelation of the method brainwashing. Thus far, there are five installments: “The Purge” (2013); “The Purge: Anarchy” (2014); “The Purge: Election Year” (2016); “The First Purge” (2018); “The Purge 5,” (2020), and the Forever Purge (2021). Yhe entire franchise has brought in over $6.2 billion worldwide.

The film slogan “Keep America Great” appeared in “The Purge: Election Year” in 2016. In 2017, Trump reportedly had an attorney contact the U.S. Trademark Office to register the same slogan, as well as “Keep America Great!” (with the exclamation point), for his 2020 campaign.

The idea of “The Purge” isn’t new. In fact, it comes from ancient traditions that had lawlessness and social disorder as their overarching themes. “The Purge” is the nightmare where Charles Manson comes to power. ‘Murica is closing in on that fast.

Another Blumhouse film is the discordian death fantasy “The Hunt.” The story line involves wealthy cosmopolitans who hunt and cold bloodily murder white country folks and deplorables. Of course the inversion reality is that Latin America gangs and dindu gangbangers do the killing, even turning on their leftist white so-called allies.

We saw manifestations of “The Purge” as police are ordered to stand down to Antifa street thugs during the riots and looting in the blue state cities. The police forces were defunded and migrants overwhelmed sanctuary cities a la Cloward-Piven. Next theft is decriminalized and dangerous criminals were and are released from prison.

Rats and diseases are infesting the encampments of street people, whose numbers are continuing to swell. Millions are one paycheck or welfare payment away from having no money.

With events suddenly flaring up in the Middle East the prospects of compounding all this with a war with Iran would be more lunacy. Triggering it with a financial rout (aka “fat finger” sell button) is long overdue — and it’s easy to execute, even by non-state Crime Syndicate kleptocracy operatives.

When police in the Brazilian State of Espirito Santo held a six-day strike over work conditions and wages in February 2017, it was a sign to many that people could do whatever they wanted to with no repercussions whatsoever. In one city alone, just after a few days, there were a reported 52 murders, thousands of cases of rape, theft, shops being robbed, vehicles being torched and people fighting with guns and machetes on the streets attacking and killing whoever they please.

This is a typical Clown World extremis scene from “The Purge” with yet more gratuitous anti-white trauma based, boogeymen, mind-control programming.

Despite the obvious realities of today, in the Purge fantasy there are armed gangs of white psychos dressed in Klan robes, Nazi overcoats and cop uniforms and (of course) white supremacists in khakis all descending on poor neighborhoods, hoping to kill as many black and Hispanic people as they can. Oh, and some of these bad guys speak Russian, too. Most of the good guys are minorities, who mostly run and hide, and even the whites that don’t directly participate generally batten down, accept and snooze through the carnage. Keep in mind that discordian or Satanic methods work on the inversion principle.

After a steady diet of this brainwashing, it’s little wonder there is so much white hatred in the land.

A Jewish “progressive” candidate for Congress in Texas felt compelled to fuel the dumpster fire and tweet out this sign of the times. This is a brain-fried woman who has watched too many sequels of “The Purge.” She can’t separate Hollyweird’s Clown World from reality.

Read: Political Ponerology: A Psychological Anatomy of Evil, Politics and Public Trauma

What would a real purge look like? Most likely, unconventional warfare (UW) on the population and race wars conducted by “irregulars.”

The current definition of UW from the DoD manual is as follows: “Operations conducted by, with, or through irregular forces in support of a resistance movement, an insurgency, or conventional military operations-FM 3-05.201, (S/NF) Special Forces Unconventional Warfare (U) 28 September 2007.”

Irregular forces are usually not state sponsored or constrained by sovereign nation legalities and boundaries. These forces may include, but are not limited to, specific paramilitary forces, contractors, individuals, businesses, foreign political organizations, resistance or insurgent organizations, expatriates, transnational terrorism adversaries, disillusioned transnational terrorism members, black marketers and other social or political “undesirables.”

They have and are swarming through the borders.

‘The Purge’-Trump Nexus: Josh Raffel and Blumhouse

The nexus of “The Purge” is one Josh Raffel, who joined the Trump White House in 2017 after working as chief publicist and head of communications of the aforementioned Blumhouse Productions.

Raffel was recruited to the White House by Jared Kushner. He has primarily served as a spokesman for Ivanka and Jared’s White House initiatives, including the Office of American Innovation.

Raffel quickly became known both inside and outside the White House for his hard-nosed style, taking a combative stance in defending the Kushners from scrutiny and controversy. He’s the prototypical flying-monkey hack.

Although a pro-Israeli Jew with bias, Raffel was thrust into the excuse for negotiations with the Palestinians. Jason Greenblatt, the Jewish special representative for international negotiations, called Raffel “an integral part of our peace team” and said “he guided all of us through the processes of communicating serious and complex issues that impact people across the world.”

Gary Cohn, the director of the National Economic Council, noted Raffel’s prior success in pushing tax cuts for the uber wealthy and said, “He will be missed.”

The executive producer of “The Purge,” one Bradley Fuller, chimed in on Trump’s use of the Purge slogan — wink, wink.