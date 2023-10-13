October 11, 2023
Norway Beefs Up Oil And Gas Security After Suspected Pipeline Sabotage https://t.co/NJc1nMMXA1 via @OilandEnergy
— Nino Brodin (@Orgetorix) October 11, 2023
October 11, 2023
So Statistics Norway published a paper concluding “the effect of man-made CO2 emissions does not appear to be sufficiently strong to cause systematic changes in the pattern of the temperature fluctuations.” and low and behold its Oil and Gas pipelines are under #Globalist attack.