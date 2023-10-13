October 13, 2023
TRUCK PARADING AROUND HARVARD SHOWING FACES OF ANTISEMITIC STUDENTS *** pic.twitter.com/NE0h0eQoXb
— The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) October 13, 2023
October 13, 2023
Antisemitic racism, the Worlds’ biggest nothing burger BUT is taken VERY seriously by the oligarchs of semiteness. Being an antisemitic racist get’s one socially lynched, de-banked and un-personed. Heaven help us
The semitic tribes are basically any peoples from ancient carthage or phoenicia but ‘teh hate’ can only be applied in one direction to one people.
Next they’ll be showing faces of heterosexuals.
Or people who don’t own a smartphone, people who still use cash, etc
Genociding Muslim, Christian Palestinians with billions of our tax dollars because the faux Jew says God gave them Palestine… Really?
According to the Jewish historian, Arthur Koestler, (thirteenth tribe), these so called “jews” are nothing more than a mutt culture from a powerful but, (for some reason) forgotten empire placed between the black/caspian seas known as Khazaria. They are definiately NOT part of Abraham’s bloodline and finally had a mass “turtlenecking” (Circumcision) as recently as +/-740 A.D.
The world revolution which we will experience will be exclusively our affair and will rest in our hands. This revolution will tighten the Jewish domination over all other people. Le Peuple Juif, February 8, 1919
There is much in the fact of Bolshevism itself, in the fact that so many Jews are Bolshevists. The ideals of Bolshevism are consonant with many of the highest ideals of Judaism. Jewish Chronicle London, April 4, 1919
The Bolshevist officials of Russia are Jews. The Russian Revolution with all its ghastly horrors was a Jewish movement. The Jewish Chronicle, Sept. 22, 1922
Adolf Hitler speaks to the Reichstag on January 30, 1937
“The teaching of Bolshevism is that there must be a world revolution, which would mean world-destruction. […] As far as Germany is concerned, let there be no doubts on the following points:—
1.) We look on Bolshevism as a world peril for which there must be no toleration.
2.) We use every means in our power to keep this peril away from our people. And
3.) We are trying to make the German people immune to this peril as far as possible.” (P 35)
It goes back further than that in the 19th century. Kaiser Wilhelm has several mentions of German Jews in the press who continuously slandered him as emperor as he enacted reforms. He was uneasy about trusting Bismarck who is lifted on an alter by many Masonic authors. Queen Mother (grandma) even warned him of not getting involved with Masonic lodges. After his abdication in ‘The Ex-Kaiser in Exile’ Lady Norah Bentinck mentions the Kaiser had and read a copy of the Protocols of Zion and put some faith in it. France in the 19th century had the largest population of ‘jews’ ( from God knows where or what origin, potentially historically semitic peoples) out of any major european country. France also had large and longer Jesuit school history, specifically in Alsace and Lorraine and Bretagne.