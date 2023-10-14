Iran FM Meets Nasrallah, Threatens To Open Hezbollah War With Israel If ‘Brutality’ Against Gaza Doesn’t Cease

Zero Hedge | October 13, 2023

On Friday Lebanese Hezbollah released a rare photograph of a meeting between Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. The two discussed the Gaza crisis and ongoing hostilities with Israel, also after days of internecine shelling and exchanges of fire along the Israel-Lebanon border.

Hezbollah’s Media Relations Office’s emphasized that the two allies discussed how to provide continued support to the Palestinian people amid what Hamas has dubbed its “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood” – which has resulted in the deaths of some 1,300 Israelis, including Americans. Israel has in the meantime dropped over 6,000 bombs on the Gaza Strip over a period of five days.

“From Beirut, we firmly declare that the international community and Islamic nations cannot stand idly by in the face of the persistent war crimes perpetrated by the Israeli entity against the Palestinian populace,” Amir-Abdollahian said.

And importantly according to one Beirut-based news source, “He also stressed that a new front against Israel could be opened if the brutality unleashed against the population of Gaza and the occupied West Bank continues.”

