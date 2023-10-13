Intense Phase of Wider Middle Eastern War Unfolding

The Gazan ground offensive is in it’s final preparation phase.

At daybreak on Friday, October 13 the IDF calls for the evacuation within 24 hours of all civilians from Gaza City from their homes, southward for their own safety and protection and to move to the area south of the river Gaza. This displacement command will impact 1.1 million.

Fill your water bottles before hitting the road. Oh wait.

These illustrations were issued by the IDF’s main spokesman.

EXCLUSIVE: Operational update by IDF Spokesperson @jconricus as the war against Hamas continues. https://t.co/MFAOiCSssH — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 13, 2023

WATCH: Israel military dropped ‘THOUSANDS’ of flyers on Gaza warning residents to flee “immediately” to the south pic.twitter.com/fyguO0XOsO — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 13, 2023

;

Mid-day Friday there are reports part of the population is leaving, but many others are staying put.

Journalist Belal Khaled documented the ongoing evacuations from Gaza’s northern areas on Friday after Israel told the more than one million Palestinians who live there to move south within 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/kwClx3auMt — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) October 13, 2023

Deir al Balah south of the river Gaza is a dense refugee zone already. Ultimately the trend is to force displaced people further south toward the Rafah crossing to Egypt and dump them into the Sinai.

Egypt has a border wall with Gaza. Its 8.7 miles long and 20 feet high. It’s made of stone and concrete. It also extends, with steel reinforcements, 60 feet below the surface. This, to prevent underground tunnels, trafficking, and weapons smuggling. In 2020, Egypt updated its… pic.twitter.com/dR63wxflcc — 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) October 12, 2023

The population of Gaza City is young, median age of 18. How many previously uninvolved youth stay behind and reinforce Hamas in the fight?

Experts are now pointing to this Sunday the 15th through the 18th as the start of the ground operation. The main thrust will be Gaza City. Three armored and two infantry brigades are positioned there, and two more infantry brigades are held in reserve. Three more brigades are covering the flank.

Hamas will seek to use a defense relying on close combat, strongpoints (heavy buildings made of concrete and steel and often with basements and tunnels), and snipers.

In urban warfare history, a single building as a strongpoint can take days, weeks, or months to clear. In the 1942 Battle of Stalingrad a four-story building, known as Pavlov’s House, took a division of Germans over fifty-eight days to clear. In the more recent 2017 Battle of Marawi, multiple single buildings took the Philippine military days and in some cases weeks to clear.

The brinksmanship and dice rolling is so severe that Israel may attempt an attack on Iran without the knowledge of the US.

The Van Riper Gambit: Iran Scores Against Expensive High-Tech US Gadgetry

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Lebanese Hezbollah (LH) deployed forces to the southwestern Syrian border on October 9. Iran has built up a large military footprint in Syria to include weapons storage facilities, headquarters, and barracks to house its affiliated militias. The Iranian and LH-directed deployments are consistent with the scenario in which the Gaza War expands into a multi-front war surrounding Israel.

Iranian Foreign Minister’s statements on Israel’s actions in #Gaza: -“If Israel does not stop its attacks on civilians in Gaza, region will face new situations. Israel cannot impose a complete siege on Gaza, bomb civilians, and commit war crimes without a response.” — Zeina Khodr (@ZeinakhodrAljaz) October 12, 2023

Some who have a large audience are figuring out how deep the rabbit hole goes.