Democrat Mayor Faces 30 Years Behind Bars After Pleading Guilty to 140 Counts of Child Porn

Conservative Roof | August 6, 2023

In a shocking and disturbing case, the Democrat ex-mayor of College Park, Maryland, has pleaded guilty to a staggering 140 counts related to child pornography possession and distribution.

As part of a negotiated agreement, the former politician is set to serve a hefty 30-year prison sentence.

According to a press release from the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, Patrick Wojahn pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a shocking total of 60 counts of distributing child pornography, along with 40 counts each of possessing child pornography with the intention to distribute.

