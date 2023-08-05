Cyberattack has disrupted hospitals and health care in several states

ABC News | August 4, 2023
Hospitals and clinics in several states on Friday began the time-consuming process of recovering from a cyberattack that disrupted their computer systems, forcing some emergency rooms to shut down and ambulances to be diverted.
Many primary care services at facilities run by Prospect Medical Holdings remained closed on Friday as security experts worked to determine the extent of the problem and resolve it.
John Riggi, the American Hospital Association’s national advisory for cybersecurity and risk, said the recovery process can often take weeks, with hospitals in the meantime reverting to paper systems and humans to do things such as monitor equipment and run records between departments.
Get use to more manufactured cyber-attacks to condition people to accept the Digital ID/$ that are on “unhackable” blockchain. They promise!
Well, I never saw THAT coming … no way
Klaus Schwab: Cyberattack Worse than COVID-19 Crisis – Power Grid Down, Banking Offline
When we aren’t paying attention to the smaller things that are hurting people in society , we open the door for all sorts of ‘ “ NEVER SAW THAT COMING “ ‘ surprises . Only if we really take stock of our inventory ‘ realities in life ‘ that need fixing ,… will we have the mind set to ward off other larger things , or things that will hit you right in the face .
THERE ARE ALL KINDS OF BAD ACTORS IN. SOCIETY THAT SEE. SUCH THINGS ….. merely as a joke . Former CIA OPERATIVES that have completely callous hearts and minds due to the nature of their work ….. at the heart of many CRIMES of SUSPICION ; but of course something like this could come from anywhere .