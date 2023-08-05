Hollywood Starlets Face Extinction As Sexy AI-Influencers Invade Social Media

Zero Hedge | August 4, 2023

The proliferation of scantily-clad AI-generated social media influencers is a wake-up call for striking Hollywood writers, actors, and other creators.

Thanks to the advent of AI-powered image and video generators, as well as chatbots, a number of virtual influencers, such as “Milla Sofia,” are posting content that appears to show them living a life of luxury.

Sofia may claim to hail from Finland and post bikini pictures from European trips. And to the untrained eye, her content appears real, but it’s not. A message on the AI bot’s website reads Sofia is a “24-year-old virtual influencer and fashion model.”

