Biden ‘Close’ to Declaring ‘Climate Emergency’ to Ration Gas, Electricity, Meat

Slay | August 14, 2023
Joe Biden is “close” to signing an executive order to declare a “climate emergency,” granting the Democrat president sweeping new powers to enforce lockdowns and other tyrannical measures in order to “save the planet” from “global warming,” a public policy think tank is warning.
According to the Heartland Institute, “the signs are there” that Biden will declare a “climate emergency” that would see “gas rationing, restrictions on electricity use, and limits on air travel.”
The move would also place limits on meat and dairy consumption in order to meet the “Net Zero” goals of the globalist green agenda.
The Heartland Institute says insiders have revealed that the Biden administration has been working with the United Nations (UN) to prepare for the authoritarian restrictions.
Amid the behind-the-scenes maneuvering, the UN’s website has just been updated with a new “climate emergency” page.
“You may not know it if you rely solely on American media, but there is a growing revolt across much of Europe against “Net Zero” mandates in general and electric vehicle mandates in particular. Led by luxury carmakers, it seems that the future may be bright for the venerable internal combustion engine if new synthetic fuel technologies can produce an affordable replacement for gasoline and diesel fuels. The revolt had been brewing ever since Europe got a wake-up call with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that upset the “Net Zero” applecart and led even Germany to reopen coal-fired power plants. Still, the EU last November had struck a provisional deal on a new vehicle emissions law that would have banned the sale of internal combustion engine vehicles by 2035. Two months later, though, the new Meloni government in Italy began to raise objections. The forced transition to EVs has already hit the Italian auto industry with job cuts, leading Transport Minister Matteo Salvini to argue that it makes no sense to put thousands of jobs at risk when there are plenty of reasons to keep ICE vehicles on the road with a ‘carbon-neutral’ fuel. Italy’s balking opened the door for German Finance Minister Christian Lindner to switch his government’s position to demand an exception for hydrogen-derived, ‘carbon-neutral’ synthetic e-fuels (produced by electrolysis with added carbon) that can power ICE vehicles. (cont’d) […]” |
“This this notion that Net Zero on the ‘carbon front’ is ‘necessary’ is a Lie. The idea that we’re going to manage it by 2030 is preposterous beyond comprehension. The Biden Administration itself has already admitted that it will be 240 years with optimistic projections before we can approximate anything like Net Zero, so all this is just a complete bloody lie and he might say well you know it’s no worse a lie than many other lies that we’ve been told and I suppose that might be true except that what we’re seeing in places like Germany for example is that as we move hypothetically towards these idiot pathological net zero propositions we get more unreliable power at a much higher cost, like four to five times as high, so that industry starts to move to places like China, which by the way don’t have the best environmental regulations, and it’s made Germany hyper reliant on Russia and, more to the point, even on the environmental front is there’s no evidence whatsoever that what Germany has done well. They’ve devastated their reliable sources of power. (cont’d) […]” |