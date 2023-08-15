Biden ‘Close’ to Declaring ‘Climate Emergency’ to Ration Gas, Electricity, Meat

Slay | August 14, 2023

Joe Biden is “close” to signing an executive order to declare a “climate emergency,” granting the Democrat president sweeping new powers to enforce lockdowns and other tyrannical measures in order to “save the planet” from “global warming,” a public policy think tank is warning.

According to the Heartland Institute, “the signs are there” that Biden will declare a “climate emergency” that would see “gas rationing, restrictions on electricity use, and limits on air travel.”

The move would also place limits on meat and dairy consumption in order to meet the “Net Zero” goals of the globalist green agenda.

The Heartland Institute says insiders have revealed that the Biden administration has been working with the United Nations (UN) to prepare for the authoritarian restrictions.

Amid the behind-the-scenes maneuvering, the UN’s website has just been updated with a new “climate emergency” page.

