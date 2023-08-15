Jan. 6 Capitol Hill Security Footage Challenges Key Narratives

Zero Hedge | August 15, 2023

A three-month investigation by The Epoch Times of 41,000 hours of U.S. Capitol Police surveillance video has uncovered dramatic footage that in many cases challenges longstanding narratives about what took place on Jan. 6, 2021.

Since late April, the newspaper has analyzed hundreds of hours of video that was previously hidden from public view.

The first results of this ongoing investigation are presented in an Epoch TV Special Report with host Joshua Philipp and senior investigative reporter Joe Hanneman.

The Epoch Times has so far obtained 65 video clips from the U.S. Capitol Police CCTV database. Another 64 clips are pending. A few clips were withheld due to security concerns. Together, these videos cover a wide range of Jan. 6 topics.

