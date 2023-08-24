Are Australia’s Devastating Fires Being Set by Discordian Eco-Arsonists?

Editor note: Timely rerun post on the 2020 Australian fires.

The Australian bushfires are said to be the worst in memory. Hundreds of square miles have already burned, and the country is still in the midst of a dry hot summer.

This footage gives some idea of just how explosive and incendiary these fires are and thus dangerous. 15 years old dead wood burns 70 times more intense than 4 year old fuel.

Koalas have been particularly affected, according to Environment Minister Susan Ley who told a local radio station that up to 30 percent of the population on the mid-North coast of New South Wales may have been killed.

Close to half a billion animals in Australia’s New South Wales state may have been killed in wildfires since September, and the number could climb.

Here are satellite views of the immense fires. They seem to pop off almost simultaneously in lines. Arsonists using accelerants?

It’s interesting that incidents like this are basically the plot device in Michael Crichton’s novel “State of Fear.” In the book, the Environmental Liberation Front (ELF), modeled after the Earth Liberation Front, attempts to create “natural” disasters to convince the public of the dangers of global warming and climate change. All of these events are timed to happen during a climate conference that will highlight the “catastrophe” of global warming.

The eco-terrorists have no qualms about how many people are killed in their manufactured “natural” disasters and ruthlessly assassinate anyone who gets in their way.

Many people cannot believe that NGOs would get involved in basically creating the problem they are trying to solve. If you think of it just in terms of the evolutionary process for organizations, what is the behavior that allows the organization to prosper? It’s very explicable. The motivation to undertake direct actions that make the problem appear to be more severe is major.

ELF has a significant online presence across various social networking sites. On their website, the organisation describes itself as a covert movement, with no central leadership, no hierarchy and no membership databases.

“Individuals or groups who understand the dire threats facing the environment and who follow the ELF guidelines can commit an action and become part of the Earth Liberation Front,” the site states.

The Australian federal police (AFP) said that about half of these fires are due to arson, and the rest accidents, not climate change. Roughly 2,000 arson fires are set per week, and apprehension rates are only 1%. Most are serial arsonists.

Arsonists have been arrested, but details on these individuals is strangely scant – we looked. Here is a story of an arrest of a firefighter for arson, but no names or clues are given as to motive. As you read these accounts, you could be excused for suspecting something is off.

Newer figures, obtained by AAP, reveal 98 people – 31 adults and 67 juveniles – have been dealt with by Queensland police for deliberately setting fires. Are these Greta Thunberg wingnut-influenced climate-change youth fanatics?

Meanwhile, several more arson stories like this are materializing:

A manhunt is underway for vile arsonists who started several fires on Saturday

Fires at Georges Hall and Badgerys Creek in Sydney were started deliberately.

Local news station 7 News Sydney reports police are “working on the premise arson is to blame for much of the devastation caused this bushfire season.”

It’s not lost on police, emergency services and firefighters at the front line that most of these fires were lit deliberately.

Some estimate that as many as 10,000 arsonists lurk from northernmost Queensland to the southernmost tip of Victoria.

Authorities in the country have formed Strike Force Indarra, which is comprised of detectives from homicide and arson units, in an attempt to find the culprits.

Winter Watch tried to do an open search into just who these identified arsonists are, but there’s virtually nothing on the arsonists caught to date. Similarly, we reported on church fires in a previous post and found those events, too, are oddly unsolved and poorly explained.

For every 1,000 people you pass on the street, one of them probably wants to light a fire and watch the world burn, according to Melbourne University bushfire expert Janet Stanley who offers the sociopath/antisocial discordian view.

“You’ve got this group of youth who are feeling disenfranchised, who are unoccupied, who are probably feeling pretty cross about it,” Stanley said, “and there will be a number of those who feel angry enough to light a fire.”

We would add this group are prime candidates for ELF “actions” to hype climate change.

However, there’s a simple reason Stanley can’t confirm cause or motive: because “there’s very little research on arsonists worldwide,” she said. We wonder why?

“There have been no funds given into research to arson to date,” she told news.com.au. “Not all fires are officially recorded, let alone being investigated.”

Sky News host Chris Smith has called for a “register of arsonists,” saying the public has a right to know “where they reside and what they’ve been convicted of.”

Many bushfires are also said to actually be the result of environmentally “green” policies that prevent land owners from clearing their own vegetation to protect themselves.

Bushfire experts question why Australian governments have not deployed its powerful firefighting aircraft that’s sitting dormant overseas to battle the blazes ravaging NSW and other states.

Fire & Rescue NSW commissioner Greg Mullins said dozens of aircraft were mothballed in the northern hemisphere winter that could be available “in a week.” He added that an aircraft worth testing is the Bombardier CL-415, a twin turbo-prop purpose-built aircraft capable of dropping 6,000 litres and scooping water from the lakes, rivers and the ocean.

But “Australia hasn’t touched them yet,” Mullins said. Why? Perhaps it’s because there are several incentives for the Crime Syndicate types to torch Australia, such as wildcat slash-and-burn capitalism.

Much of Australia’s water has been privatized and put into privately owned reservoirs. This has the effect of drying out vast regions of the country and leaves fewer water resources for fire fighting. Hoarding of water in private hands works to drive the price of water up, especially when it’s needed to counter bushfire conflagration.

Winter Watch Takeaway

Officials are admitting that the fires are often caused by arsonists, yet no details are forthcoming about the arsonists. We suspect there’s a major element of Eco-arson, both the organized and disorganized types of brainwashed flying monkeys and discordians.