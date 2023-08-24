‘Children Were Incinerated To Ash’: Livid Hawaiians Slam Biden For Cracking Jokes, Lying About Wife

Zero Hedge | August 22, 2023

Hawaiians are livid at President Joe Biden, who finally showed up to Maui two weeks after wildfires ravaged Lahaina, killing 114 and leaving over 850 missing – only to crack inappropriate jokes and lie about his wife ‘almost’ dying in a fire.

“You guys catch the boots out here? That’s a hot ground, man,” Biden joked.

At another point, Biden told the Mayor of Maui County: “You look like you played defensive tackle for, I don’t know who, but somebody good,” before calling the wildfires a “national tragedy.”

ThenBiden lied about almost losing his wife in a 2004 kitchen fire. In truth, the fire was “under control in 20 minutes” and firefighters “got it pretty early.”

“I almost lost my wife, my 67 corvette, my cat.” Joe Biden feels the pain of Lahaina talking about his kitchen fire.

— Will Cain (@willcain) August 22, 2023