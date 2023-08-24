News Ticker

‘Children Were Incinerated To Ash’: Livid Hawaiians Slam Biden For Cracking Jokes, Lying About Wife

August 24, 2023 Winter Watch Around the Web, US News 0

Zero Hedge | August 22, 2023

Hawaiians are livid at President Joe Biden, who finally showed up to Maui two weeks after wildfires ravaged Lahaina, killing 114 and leaving over 850 missing – only to crack inappropriate jokes and lie about his wife ‘almost’ dying in a fire.

“You guys catch the boots out here? That’s a hot ground, man,” Biden joked.

At another point, Biden told the Mayor of Maui County: “You look like you played defensive tackle for, I don’t know who, but somebody good,” before calling the wildfires a “national tragedy.”

ThenBiden lied about almost losing his wife in a 2004 kitchen fire. In truth, the fire was “under control in 20 minutes” and firefighters “got it pretty early.”

