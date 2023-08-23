Vivek Ramaswamy clarifies remarks after he is accused of floating 9/11 conspiracy

Fox News | August 22, 2023
GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy in an interview with Fox News clarified remarks he gave to The Atlantic that some critics say alluded to the possibility that federal agents were involved in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
“I think it is legitimate to say how many police, how many federal agents, were on the planes that hit the Twin Towers. Maybe the answer is zero. It probably is zero for all I know, right? I have no reason to think it was anything other than zero,” Ramaswamy told the outlet in released audio. “But if we’re doing a comprehensive assessment of what happened on 9/11, we have a 9/11 commission, absolutely that should be an answer the public knows the answer to.”
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins pushed Ramaswamy about his remarks on Monday asking him if the quote was wrong.
Voltaire at work
THESE TWO VIDEOS GO A LONG WAY TO SHOW HOW ROTTEN AMERICA HAS BECOME:
YOUTUBE: Tucker Carlson Talks To Colonel Douglas Macgregor About The Ukraine War
TheDC Shorts
538K subscribers
595,988 views Aug 22, 2023
Tucker Carlson spoke with Colonel Douglas Macgregor about the Ukraine war
YOUTUBE Secretary Clinton Comments on the Passing of Robert Byrd U.S. Department of State 372K subscribers 1,210,174 views Jun 28, 2010
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton comments on the passing of Robert Byrd in Washington D.C. June 28, 2010.
Byrd a KKK member was her mentor.
Meaningless bulls*** distraction – there were no planes! Two of the planes were sighted still in operation after the event!
New Lost 9-11 Video – No Plane At The Pentagon
https://archive.org/details/new-lost-9-11-video-no-plane-at-the-pentagon