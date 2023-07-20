House Homeland GOP report accuses Mayorkas of ‘intentional’ dereliction of duty over border crisis

Fox News | July 19, 2023

Republicans on the House Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday issued a scathing report accusing DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of being “intentionally” derelict in his duty to the country as he implemented a “radical open-borders agenda.”

Chairman Mark Green launched an investigation into Mayorkas’ ‘dereliction of duty’ earlier this year amid a barrage of criticism of how the administration has handled the border crisis now into its third year. There were more than 1.7 million encounters in FY 2021 and more than 2.4 million in FY 2022. Numbers have been similarly high in FY 2023, but have recently seen a drop in May and June.

In the interim report published on Wednesday evening, the report accuses the DHS secretary of “undoing effective policy” of implementing an “open-borders” policy agenda and of ignoring nearly a dozen laws passed by Congress.

“On top of these failures to uphold the law and fulfill his oath of office, Mayorkas has willfully undermined the sacred foundation of our constitutional republic—the separation of powers. He has rejected his responsibility to enforce the laws passed by Congress, and he has refused to respect rulings by the federal judiciary,” it finds.

