RFK Jr: CIA Orchestrated COVID Lab Leak as Part of WEF’s Depopulation Agenda

The People’s Voice | July 12, 2023

According to Kennedy Jr., “the CIA was involved” in the gain-of-function research at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology that subsequently caused the pandemic.

RFK Jr. made the explosive allegations during an interview with Fox News host Jesse Watters.

Kennedy warned that the Biden administration is not interested in punishing China for covering up the lab leak because it would expose the National Institutes of Health-funded bioweapons programs.

“The CIA was involved certainly in this research,” Kennedy said.

“They were funding it through USAID.”

“And NIH, I think, in the end, gave about $26 million in funding to the Wuhan lab.”

“But USAID, which was functioning as the CIA surrogate, gave over $64 million.”

“The Pentagon also gave a lot of money.”

