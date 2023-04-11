Anheuser Busch’s Wild Ass Woke Gamble

Anheuser Busch (AB) has tossed the dice on marketing it’s Bud Light brand via trannies and LGTBQ trans-fad featured woke advertising. The marketing maven, one Alissa Heinerscheid (seen in the photo at right) explains in the next clip that Bud Light is a declining brand “requiring an evolution”. She then proposes that younger potential beer drinkers with woke beliefs are the new demographic for this brand, inferring that old farts, aka dinosaurs, and frat guys aren’t really much of a factor any more – but that chicks with dicks are.

That said if this AB new strategy actually works and is not a stark demonstration of New Age incompetency it will say a lot about the state of the world. It bears watching.

Meet Alissa Heinerscheid, Bud Light’s VP of Marketing. She explains her strategy of using “inclusive” marketing to promote the brand to young people. pic.twitter.com/hFpe8YnbBc — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) April 9, 2023

So far the blow back- including a boycott has been pretty fierce. We are skeptical about her belief that tranny based wokeness will work for Bud Lite.

But we also wonder if Ms. Heinerscheid and AB have thought through that there are other AB products and brands that might be negatively impacted.

To all those calling for a boycott against Bud Light, which I support, make sure you go all the way with the entire Anheuser-Busch family of beverages. Pay special attention to the top right. pic.twitter.com/wbfXObrnYz — Tired Meme Clown (@OldMemeClown) April 8, 2023

There are anectodical reports that AB sales have been wacked.

Anheuser-Busch boycott having an impact. https://t.co/Z2OCsuAZqT — Winter Watch (@New_Nationalist) April 9, 2023

Anheuser-Busch distributors across America’s heartland and the South are “spooked” by public backlash to a Bud Light campaign promoting transgenderism, an industry insider reported. https://t.co/MN6Qb7frUV — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 11, 2023

The Bud Light spokesperson Dylan Mulvaney is also the face of new Olay, Nike, and Tampax (Procter & Gamble). #StopErasingWomen

Dylan is playing his role in promoting the “transgender” agenda which is a New Underworld Order psychological operation to destroy the family unit, sexually indoctrinate children, normalize perverted behavior. It is paving the way toward transhumanism. All orchestrated.

The New York Post postulated correctly that “executives at companies like Nike, Anheuser-Busch and Kate Spade, whose brand endorsements have turned controversial trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney into today’s woke ‘It girl,’ aren’t just virtue signaling.” Instead, they’re paying the modern-day equivalent of Mafia protection money, trying to keep the heat off their business: they’re hiring Dylan and making other displays of wokeness “because they have to — or risk failing an all-important social credit score that could make or break their businesses.” If they don’t inflict woke advertising campaigns on us, they’re liable to do damage to their Corporate Equality Index (CEI) score, which could be disastrous for their business.”