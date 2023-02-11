Americans Tell CEOs: Drop the ‘Woke’ and Get Back to Business

Epoch Times | Feb. 10, 2023

As companies gear up for an economic downturn, cutting costs and staff, CEOs might want to heed the rising voice of consumers who want them to focus on business rather than politics.

According to a poll this week of more than 1,000 likely voters by the Trafalgar Group and Convention of States Action (COSA), nearly 80 percent said that, given the choice, they are more likely to buy from a company that is politically neutral. In a rare case of bipartisan consensus, both Democrats (76.9 percent) and Republicans (78.8 percent) felt this way in roughly equal measure.

Mark Meckler, COSA president, told The Epoch Times that the message to CEOs was: “Go back to doing what you were hired to do, which is to make money for shareholders.”

“This is a blowback that’s coming,” Meckler said. “It’s coming big time against all this ‘woke’ politics in business. It’s not even that folks want their companies to reflect their politics; they want their companies, the people they buy from, to just ignore politics.”

