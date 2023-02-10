Large majority of Poles want to continue using cash for payments

Remix | Feb. 8, 2023

Over 80 percent of Poles do not want cash to be withdrawn from circulation, according to a poll conducted by the Economic and Social Research Institute IBRiS for Radio ZET.

Only 15.8 percent of respondents would like credit card, smartphone, and smartwatch payments to completely replace traditional cash payments.

Of this group, 3.4 percent said no-cash payments should definitely replace cash while 12.4 percent leaned towards believing cash should be completely abandoned.

However, the vast majority of people were against abolishing cash. The poll showed 66.5 percent of respondents were strongly against moving away from cash and 14.6 percent were “rather against” it. Just 3.1 percent of respondents had no opinion on the matter.

