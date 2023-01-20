Young Black Man Nails the Divide-and-Conquer Agitprop Agenda

Editor’s Note: This post is not original Winter Watch material but could have just as easily been penned by us. It comes from a self-described black male in his late 20s and was posted on Reddit. We couldn’t agree more with the content. The writer “Margaritavilllll“, now suspended by the Reddit cesspool, shows real awareness of the planned- and deliberate-collapse theory that WW puts forth, as well as the organized scheming, programming and agitprop against all of us. Of particular value are the video citations being used in entertainment that is worth scrutiny and sharing with others.
We have lightly edited some misspellings and grammar. Also, WW readers can fill in their own blanks as to who and what TPTB (the powers that be) are. See Who Controls Hollywood, see Who Controls TV. And WW supports a boycott movement against the corporations that are purveyors of agitprop and who are now heavily funding Alinskyite organizations like BLM..
WW has also noted that blacks as a demographic, score high on awareness of neocon warmongering skullduggery. See: HuffPo Poll Indicates Too Many Trump’tards Are Brainwashed Warmongers
Unfortunately this skulduggery is now so advanced and the actual divide so menacing that thinking white people need to go on the offensive against what is clearly the conquer phase.
The toxic self-hatred of white Leftists
Latest show, Cracka, about raping and killing whites. Producer and director is Dale Resteghini aka Rage, who has been pumping out this genre for dindu consumption and mind warping for some time.
Just another day of menace in Dindu overrun America
This African American man beat a white employee of a Macy’s.
Security footage shows the attack was unprovoked.
Watch the video and tell me this shouldn’t be investigated as a hate crime.
— HARLAN Z. HILL 🇺🇸 (@Harlan) June 20, 2020
See: Monthly Sane Asylum with Focus on the Nature of Black on White Threat
Nature of the Threat to Ethno-Europeans: Black Gangsta Hip Hop and Rap
Epidemic of Black-on-White Violence, Mental Illness in Schools and the Knockout Game
By Margaritavillll | 19 May 2017
As an African-American male, I am deeply appalled at the divide-and-conquer agenda we’re seeing in film and television. They are putting out films that portray black history as “unfair” and “vengeful” against whites. They are trying to incite blacks like me into aggression vs whites. Propaganda 100%.
Friends in high places. Today is no different than the bickering between the House of Morgan and the House of Rockefeller picking the next groomed president.
THE CUCKENING! How Men (black and white) Are Portrayed In Commercials Now
Twitter/StupidWhiteAds — White Men Are Stupid In Commercials
Some of those ads are hilarious, just not in the way that the yid wanted them to be. In reality, the yid has jumped the yarmulke wearing shark. In sports, in movies, in comedy, and in politics. They certainly have among the truther community, and I think the pajama people are starting to tire of the endless tasteless filth from the mainstream media to social media.
It is the youth who are most vulnerable to this. This is why the yid pushes things like tattoo’s, piercings, addictive drugs, sex changes and abortions on teens. There is often no return once these kinds of decisions have been made. These youths become lost to globo-homo forever.
Here is a great 3hr 20min podcast with Tim Kelly and Musonius Rufus. It took me 3 days to get through it. It just about covers the entire decline of the west, except feminism.
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/tkelly6785757/episodes/2020-06-17T16_40_38-07_00
Did you notice that they killed Malcolm X right after he realized that there were white skinned people who worship Allah. He had an epiphany about racism, so they had to kill him. The FBI infiltrated the muslim movement to get to him.
Just about a month since Saint George Floyd was killed and still no body or dash cam footage has been released to the public. I’m sure they either malfunctioned or were accidentally left off or they have them, but will not release them out of respect for the family.
I’m still waiting for the Wendy’s Cam. Did he actually order?
To me this is a final confirmation that the event was staged.
my 11 year old niece recently told me ‘I’m gay!’ I said that’s great, but you’re only 11? How would you know?
No she saw it on Disney channel and decided to change her gender.
Tupac Shakur was widely rumored to be a gay rent boy/hustler in San Francisco before he was chosen as the moanin’, complainin’ face of death row ‘records’.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/briangalindo/this-is-the-weirdest-photo-of-tupac-shakur-you-will-ever-see
Here’s the 1995 child death incident which probably chained Shakur to death row for life (until he supposedly died in a wrestlemania ‘beef’ shooting in Vegas which sold incredible amounts of his music and made him an icon).
https://www.sfgate.com/news/article/PAGE-ONE-Marin-City-Haunted-By-Boy-s-Shooting-3021515.php
There are lots of rumors he was death row’s thuggish Shug Knight’s lover
Tupac when he was 17 https://youtu.be/v_XT9-C5Qu8
While more and more blacks are waking up to this agenda, I hate to say it but (maybe) not enough ghetto blacks will do so–right now they are benefitting from it too much, being able to rob stores and then some Soros-funded DA gets them out of jail, and stuff like that, and loving XXXtentation’s video hanging a white boy… Until, maybe, one day they realized they’ve been use way to much as useful idiots and then…but it’ll be too late by then….and I hope I am wrong about this. In some ways, blacks are even more enslaved now than they were before the civil war–to the woke “plantation” (and it isn’t just Democrats running it either!)