Peak Race Mongering: Yelp’s New ‘Racist Behavior’ Alerts Will Shutter Small Businesses That Mobs, Big Businesses Don’t Like

Yelp is an app used mostly by the younger set to seek out so-called recommendations for restaurants and entertainment. When I traveled with my son, he used Yelp with some frequency, with the end result being meals at some dingy mediocrity on a side street. It has always struck us how easy it would be to rig or buy Yelp reviews. Is it the real deal?

Unfortunately, and as a sign of the times, Yelp has announced that it’s venturing into the social justice warrior, cancel culture, woke space with its “new consumer alert to stand against racism” that it will post on the listings of offending businesses.

YELP: Now, when a business gains public attention for reports of racist conduct, such as using racist language or symbols, Yelp will place a new Business Accused of Racist Behavior Alert on their Yelp page to inform users, along with a link to a news article where they can learn more about the incident.

The San Francisco-based company will post a red icon at the top of the page of the accused business that looks like this (see image below).

This is an inducement to gang-stalking thuggery. People will use this to take down competitors with false accusations and extortion. Or they may just do it for jollies and power tripping kicks. It is a nasty scarlet letter. Didn’t serve a black person in time? Forget to thank a Mexican customer? Guess you are a racist bucko. Say goodbye to your reputation and business.

If the offending business makes it “into the Lugenpresse” over a claim of racism, Yelp will dutifully report it.

Not included in this press release: The amount of money Yelp will charge a small businesses to have the “this business is racist” alert removed after some dipshit is pissed because he didn’t get whipped cream on his hot chocolate.

Yelp already has issues with skewed and abusive ratings by users. This review on Yelp illustrates the prevailing anti-white mentality of this posse. The primary complaint here was that there were too many white patrons — a sign of iffyness in the pea brain of one “Claire C.” We can easily visualize this behavior becoming the standard for a woke racist smear. This review was reported to Yelp, but they left it up. How long would reviews of an iffy KFC being “full of blacks” stand on Yelp?

Here is another observation from a clown-world honk-honk extremist. They seem to love their cancel-culture power tripping.

Love it, few points to add to make this even stronger:

#StruggleSessions and the Mythical Inverted Cult of St. Floyd

Besides engaging in extortion and gossip mongering, Yelp itself appears to be casting stones from inside a glass building. Business Insider notes the firm’s prevailing culture.

But wait, there’s more. Double trouble. Here’s the background on the chief mucky muck of Yelp. Yes, Langley- HQ of the CIA, Coinkydink?

Yelp claims that business owners cannot pay to have bad reviews removed, and that businesses who pay Yelp for advertising do not get special treatment (or vice versa). But there are plenty of business owners who claim otherwise. In fact, there are entire websites devoted documenting Yelp’s shenanigans.

Even though a business owner can delete their Yelp account, the Yelp page for the business doesn’t go away. That means business owners essentially have zero control over how their business is represented in the public sphere. Of course, this disproportionately affects smaller businesses — and it provides larger businesses with opportunities to underhandedly quash newly emerging competitors.