Humiliating Hat Trick: (((Wealthy NY Family))) Invested In Enron, Madoff, FTX

Zero Hedge | Jan. 17, 2023
A wealthy New York family has achieved a humiliating hat trick, having invested with Bernie Madoff, Enron and now, FTX, according to the Financial Times.
Thanks to the family’s philanthropy — which has benefitted the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Yeshiva University and Harvard among others — “Belfer” is a name familiar to many in New York’s high society. Unfortunately, it’s now associated with three legendary financial catastrophes.
The Belfer family’s wealth primarily came from the Belco Petroleum Corporation founded by the late Arthur Belfer, a Polish-born immigrant.
The Belfer family was among the largest shareholders of Enron. Honored by Fortune magazine for six straight years as “America’s Most Innovative Company,” the energy and commodities company exploded in spectacular fashion in 2001.
Now, a Financial Times review of court documents reveals the Belfers appeared in a list of shareholders of FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange that was valued at $32 billion a year ago but is now a smoking ruin, with its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, in prison pending prosecution on eight criminal counts.
Belfer is the son of American oil industry executive and multimillionaire Arthur Belfer, who founded the Belco Petroleum Corporation and transformed it into a Fortune 500 company. He was born in Kraków, Poland in 1935 and graduated from Columbia College in 1955 and Harvard Law School in 1958.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_A._Belfer
Belfer was born to a Jewish family in Wodzisław, Poland. He worked as a dealer in feathers and down in Cracow. In 1939, at the age of 33, he arrived on a business trip in the United States four days after the Nazi invasion of Poland and soon found out that all his money had no value.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arthur_Belfer