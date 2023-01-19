Fauci Knew Boosters Could Cause Immune Tolerance; Pushed for them Anyway

Igor Chudov substack | Jan. 15, 2023

SUMMARY: This post presents evidence proving that Tony Fauci and immunologists knew that mRNA Covid boosters could cause disease-enabling immune tolerance. Despite that documented knowledge, they inexplicably pushed to boost people repeatedly, ruining their immunity to Sars-Cov-2.

The anti-Covid-vaccine circles are abuzz with posts discussing “IgG4 immune tolerance”. It describes mRNA-injected people developing so-called “IgG4 antibodies”, which make their immune systems “ignore” Covid infections instead of fighting them vigorously, leading to slow virus clearance, excessive replication of the virus, and “sudden deaths.”

