22 Million Americans Still at Risk of Lead Poisoning from Water Pipes

Due to toxicity, most American cities moved away from using lead pipes to deliver water supply by the 1920s, although U.S. plumbing codes allowed for lead pipes in new construction up until it was outright banned in 1986.

Unlike other heavier metals, such as aluminum, the negative consensus on lead is well established in the medical community. The metal mimics calcium in the body and causes premature birth, reduced birth weight, seizures, behavioral disorders, brain damage and a lower I.Q. Lead is a brain-damaging neurotoxin. The American Cancer Society lists lead compounds as a probable human carcinogen linked to kidney, brain and lung cancers, among others. The damage lead causes cannot be reversed.

An estimated 22 million Americans are still at risk of lead leaching from old pipes in their homes and city water systems. The impact of such leaching was on full display in 2015 in Flint, Michigan, where officials changed the source of city water to save money. The new water system significantly increased corrosion within the city’s lead water pipes and released highly toxic levels of lead into the drinking water supply. Tens of thousands of Flint residents were affected.

In all, nearly 3,000 cities have recently reported lead poisoning, at a rate of at least double that of Flint’s during the peak of its contamination crisis. Blood tests revealed that the residents of more than 1,100 of the affected communities show lead levels at least four times higher than those affected in Flint.

Even with the known hazard, ten million homes across the country continue to get water through lead service lines.

In Chicago — an effectively bankrupt municipality — most of the service lines are made of lead. Unlike most American cities, Chicago actually mandated the use of lead service lines until 1986, when the federal government banned further installation.

To replace lead water pipes, homeowners should expect to pay out of their own pocket somewhere between $2,500 and $8,000. The Chicago Department of Water Management estimates the number of lead service lines in the city at 360,000 — by far the most in the country. Federal rules do not require testing for daycare centers, schools or parks.

Chicago’s last mayor, Obama’s Chief of Staff and hack Rahm Emanuel, was a lead denier. He maintained that Chicago didn’t have a problem with lead in its water supply. Emanuel’s City Council floor leader shut down public hearings on Chicago’s lead issues even though the city’s own data gathered from voluntary home tests showed high lead levels in the water in about a third of homes, and Chicago and Illinois consistently rank high in childhood lead poisoning.

Michigan passed a state law requiring all of its municipalities to come up with a slow-motion, 20-year replacement plan for all lead service line. Demonstrating what a third-world jurisdiction Illinois now is, a similar bill this year fizzled after getting opposition from Chicago officials and other opponents.

Montreal is plodding along. In 2006, it established a 20-year plan to replace lead pipes. Ten years later, pipes have been replaced in only 8,000 of the 69,000 dwellings affected. The city’s executive committee recently approved additional financing that will provide funding for 5,000 replacements a year. The city expects to spend more than $500 million on the work, which is more than double the original estimate of $240 million. That’s the cost of just two spy drones of the type Iran shot down.

Elsewhere, we can find some progress. About 25 percent of the lead pipes in the Bergen and Hudson counties of New Jersey will be replaced this year. The cost to remove 50,000 feet of lead pipe — the equivalent of 34 Empire State buildings laid end to end — in more than a dozen towns and cities: $15 million.

Again, keep in mind in comparison that the Washington, D.C.’s psychopathic kakistocracy spent $225 million on that drone that was blown out of the sky by Iran this week.

A One-Two Punch: Lead Combined with Fluoride

Fluoridated water in lead pipes increases leaching. In other words, fluoride, that chemical that Americans put in their drinking water to protect their teeth, is not only a neurotoxin but it also increases leached lead in drinking water delivered by lead pipes.

The continued use of fluoride in drinking water illustrates just how nasty and malevolent the criminals who rule the United States are. Only 2% of Europe fluoridates its water. Fluoride is banned in China, where studies on large populations showed an I.Q. decrease with consumption. Parts of Canada have also banned it, as well as Japan and Israel.

Although some states and locales in the U.S. have chosen to stop adding fluoride to tap water, the response has been slow. Meanwhile, scientific studies showing its negative effects continue to be produced. The world’s oldest and most prestigious medical journal, The Lancet, classified fluoride as a neurotoxin and placed it in the same dangerous category as arsenic, lead and mercury.

Could lead and fluoride be a primary cause for the zombies and the phenomenon of the chortling enslaved dumb dumb? In combination with lead, this presents a particularly nasty onslaught. Throw in fentanyl. opioids, meth and benzos and you have Night of the Living Dead 2.0. There will not be a single non-addled person left in America after 5G hits.

Indeed, evidence shows that fluoride damages the brain’s hippo campus, the area needed for memory and the learning of new behavior. People are still able to function normally, as the parts undamaged brain regulate repetitive learned behavior with frequent repetition but little new information being processed. This makes people more susceptible to propaganda through repetitive displays of imagery.

A Harvard report showed its findings from a meta-analyses of 27 studies published over 22 years that collectively suggest an inverse association between high fluoride exposure and children’s intelligence. The results suggest that fluoride may be a developmental neurotoxin that affects brain development at exposures much below those that can cause toxicity in adults.

Results continually showed that higher prenatal fluoride exposure was linked to lower scores on tests of cognitive function in children at age 4 and then again between ages 6 and 12.

Fluoride can accumulate and calcify on the pineal gland, blocking its effectiveness, and these deposits can get worse as we age. A blocked pineal gland can lead to things like trouble sleeping or weight gain. One study even suggests toxic calcification could lead to early onset of puberty in girls. And yet another study links water fluoridation to higher ADHD rates.

It’s well established that the pineal gland releases melatonin, which directs circadian rhythms and sleep cycles. Good sleep is critical to your well being and higher human consciousness. The pineal gland acts like a third eye by detecting light and releasing a hormonal response. It allows the body to respond to the light and dark cycles of day and night on Earth.

As a conductor of the endocrine system, the pineal gland controls hormone signals to all organs. It plays a dual neural-endocrine role with functions spanning into all bodily systems.

Of course, lead and fluoride are just two of the dozen or so highly objectionable things one may find in a glass of 21st-century drinking water. Depending on where you live, you could also be exposed to arsenic, pesticides, herbicides, radioactive contaminants, fossil-fuel byproducts, hormones, contraceptives, pharmaceutical drugs and microplastics.