Books Claims Biden Refuses to Speak Freely Around His Secret Service Agents Because They’re White Southerners

January 5, 2023

Summit News | Jan. 2, 2023

According to a new book, President Joe Biden has stopped speaking freely in the presence of Secret Service agents tasked with protecting him because they are white Southerners.

Yes, really.

The sensational claim was made in The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House by author Chris Whipple.

Whipple wrote that the Secret Service “is full of white ex-cops from the South who tend to be deeply conservative.”

Presumably, Biden is paranoid that agents will leak details of embarrassing things Biden has said to make him look bad.

“Wary of his own Secret Service agents, the president no longer spoke freely in their presence,” according to Whipple.

