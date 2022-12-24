Caroline Ellison Admits She and Sam Bankman-Fried Conspired to Mislead FTX Investors and Customers

Gateway Pundit | Dec. 23, 2022

Sam Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison, Alameda CEO, pleaded guilty to charges of fraud and conspiracy.

According to US Attorney Damian Williams, Caroline Ellison is cooperating with prosecutors in the Southern District of New York.

The SDNY also charged FTX co-founder Gary Wang with fraud.

In a separate complaint, the SEC charged Ellison and Wang with securities fraud.

Caroline Ellison admitted she and Sam Bankman-Fried conspired to mislead FTX investors and customers.

Ellison said her former company Alameda had access to FTX’s cash which ultimately afforded her an unlimited line of credit with no oversight.

