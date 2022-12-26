University: Don’t say ‘Christmas’ because it’s too ‘Christian-centric’

College Fix | Dec. 17, 2022

A British university’s “inclusive language guidance” document recommends using the phrase “winter closure period” in place of “Christmas closure period” because the latter is … “too Christian-centric.”

It also recommends not asking people about their “Christian name.”

According to the Daily Mail, the Brighton University language guide, developed by staff and students, “is part of [a] shared commitment to making Brighton a place where everyone feels respected and valued.”

“[The guide] actively aims to promote and maintain an inclusive and diverse academic community in which students and staff are free from bullying, harassment and victimisation [and] to empower staff to use inclusive language confidently and effectively, in order to ensure that both students and staff alike feel safe, valued and respected,” it reads.

(***)