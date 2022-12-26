Utilities Impose Rolling Blackouts As US Power Grid In Emergency Amid Cold Blast

Zero Hedge | Dec. 25, 2022

Con Edison is asking its 1.1 million natural gas, 3.5 million electric, and steam customers in the New York City Metropolitan region to conserve energy due to frigid weather.

“Conserving energy as much as possible now will help ensure adequate natural gas supplies for the rest of the weekend,” Con Edison said.

“Owners of natural gas pipelines have reported that equipment problems caused by the cold weather and the heavy demand for natural gas are challenging their ability to provide adequate amounts of gas throughout the Northeast,” the utility company continued.

Add Con Edison to the growing list of utilities and grid operators that warned about grid stress issues due to surging heating demand.

