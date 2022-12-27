Egg Prices Surge to Record Heights as Unprecedented Bird Flu Persists

Newsmax | Dec. 26, 2022

Egg prices are reaching record heights, driven by an avian-influenza outbreak that killed tens of millions of chickens and turkeys this year in the U.S.

According to the research firm Urner Barry, the wholesale price of Midwest large eggs sits at $5.36 a dozen as of this December. Retail prices have climbed more than 30% from January to early December compared to the year before.

Eggs are a staple product for supermarkets, similar to milk and butter. Grocers have been sacrificing profits on eggs to keep consumers’ prices competitive and retain store traffic. Some supplies believe potential relief in price will come February or March, but cold weather could hamper production in the near term, according to executives.

