The Satanic Musical Infiltration Of Christian Evangelicalism

“My name is Legion, for we are many.” Mark 5:6-10

Regular readers know that we don’t come at issues from a strictly Christian or religious worldview. That said, we are not anti-Christian in the least. But we are anti-Luciferian, which we consider all too real. Our greatest concern in this age of modernity is that Christianity is being captured and co-opted by Luciferians hiding under a mask of New Age occultism. Occultism, by definition, is all about putting up a façade. The very word “occult” means “hidden” or “secret.”

This has been referred to as The Great Apostasy Plot, which is designed to take gullible and impressionable Christian youth and their parents down the dark path. A variation of this is evangelical end time nutwingism. Christian doctrine expressed the threat in Matthew 7:15.

“Beware of false prophets which come to you in sheep’s clothing but inwardly are ravening wolves.”

Jesus, through Matthew, went on to develop a perilous time concept (aka Olivet Discourse), which is clearly an alert and truism to all of humanity, not just Christians. This is also referred to as the Great Falling Away.

It speaks to evidence of a very startling emergence of diabolically disguised and deliberate satanic or Luciferian undercover agents (“false prophets”) in the modern-day church and the world in general. Where there is smoke, there is fire. We live in an inverted world where evil has become good and good evil. The flock just doesn’t realize that they are on the menu. Par for the course, those within the religious community that raise legitimate concerns are ostracized.

Apostasy, or Luciferian Music

Luciferian music in the culture is widespread. If you are a permissive parent, you may not realize just how sinister a lot of this music really is. It shouldn’t matter if you are Christian or secular.

Ozzie Osborne is openly satanic and doesn’t even apologize for it. He called Crowley “a phenomenon of his time” (Circus, Aug. 26, 1980, p. 26). Ozzy even had a song called “Mr. Crowley.”

“You fooled all the people with magic/ You waited on Satan’s call/ … Mr. Crowley, won’t you ride my white horse…”

Osborne falls into a pattern seen elsewhere, such as Georges Bizet (composer of Carmen), and the overrated modern gentile “artist” Jackson Pollock, teamed with Jewish wife and promoter Lee Krasner.

Osborne’s Jewish wife, Sharon Racheal Levy, and her father, Harry Levy (aka Don Arden), managed and promoted Osborne to success in the heavy metal music world. Inexplicably, Osborne’s music got darker, more sinister and more deviant under their tutelage. As he became more popular, he snuck in more and more sinister lyrics, such as the following from his ditty “Suicide Solution.”

Breaking laws, Knocking doors

But there’s no one at home

Made your bed, Rest your head

But you lie there and moan

Where to hide,

Suicide is the only way out

Don’t you know what it’s really about

But incredibly, there are bands specifically targeting Christian kids with the idea of “being hip and cool.” In reality, this is just more in-your-face apostasic inversion. A number of them even perform on the same recording label, such as Metal Blade Records, as openly satanic bands. An example is the band Black Dahlia Murder. Here are the lyrics from their hit “Black Valor.”

We bear the bloodline of the conqueror

Behold this war-scarred coat of arms

Weathered and worn are we

But with an eye ajar we sleep with blade in hand

We’re waiting for the call

Join us! Black valor’s on our side

Striking with satanic force we’ll crust their fabled Christ

Decimated by a whirlwind of insufferable attacks

Impenetrable black phalanx of our unblessed spear and shield

We march upon the enemy with hate, with hate

On this day of victory christian blood will soak these battlefields

The tidings of a war infernal

Destruction of all angelic life

To bear the mark of the pentagram circle reviled

Armageddon’s drawing nearer

On the coattails of the end we’ll ride

Of death we hath no fear,

Hails! black valor’s on our side!

Boundless is unholiness iniquitous our pride

Each man a god unto himself spirit never to die

To the almighty one, unholy bearer of horns

Empower me, flow through my veins

And carry me in war

To the unwavering devoted to the dark

I drink these wines on majesty to you

Do you show the standard of six hundred sixty sixth

Will your flesh withstand the dawning of apocalypse

Does your will it guide the spear that pierced the martyr’s ribs

We will not rest till this rotten planet’s black – as pitch

The tidings of a war infernal

Destruction of all angelic life

To bear the mark of the pentagram circle reviled

Brothers! black valor’s on our side!

Striking with satanic force we’ll crush their fabled Christ

Unhallowed Armageddon’s drawing near

Boundless is unholiness of death we hath no fear