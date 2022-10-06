The Satanic Musical Infiltration Of Christian Evangelicalism

“My name is Legion, for we are many.” Mark 5:6-10
Regular readers know that we don’t come at issues from a strictly Christian or religious worldview. That said, we are not anti-Christian in the least. But we are anti-Luciferian, which we consider all too real. Our greatest concern in this age of modernity is that Christianity is being captured and co-opted by Luciferians hiding under a mask of New Age occultism. Occultism, by definition, is all about putting up a façade. The very word “occult” means “hidden” or “secret.”
This has been referred to as The Great Apostasy Plot, which is designed to take gullible and impressionable Christian youth and their parents down the dark path. A variation of this is evangelical end time nutwingism. Christian doctrine expressed the threat in Matthew 7:15.
“Beware of false prophets which come to you in sheep’s clothing but inwardly are ravening wolves.”
Jesus, through Matthew, went on to develop a perilous time concept (aka Olivet Discourse), which is clearly an alert and truism to all of humanity, not just Christians. This is also referred to as the Great Falling Away.
It speaks to evidence of a very startling emergence of diabolically disguised and deliberate satanic or Luciferian undercover agents (“false prophets”) in the modern-day church and the world in general. Where there is smoke, there is fire. We live in an inverted world where evil has become good and good evil. The flock just doesn’t realize that they are on the menu. Par for the course, those within the religious community that raise legitimate concerns are ostracized.
Apostasy, or Luciferian Music
Luciferian music in the culture is widespread. If you are a permissive parent, you may not realize just how sinister a lot of this music really is. It shouldn’t matter if you are Christian or secular.
Ozzie Osborne is openly satanic and doesn’t even apologize for it. He called Crowley “a phenomenon of his time” (Circus, Aug. 26, 1980, p. 26). Ozzy even had a song called “Mr. Crowley.”
“You fooled all the people with magic/ You waited on Satan’s call/ … Mr. Crowley, won’t you ride my white horse…”
Osborne falls into a pattern seen elsewhere, such as Georges Bizet (composer of Carmen), and the overrated modern gentile “artist” Jackson Pollock, teamed with Jewish wife and promoter Lee Krasner.
Osborne’s Jewish wife, Sharon Racheal Levy, and her father, Harry Levy (aka Don Arden), managed and promoted Osborne to success in the heavy metal music world. Inexplicably, Osborne’s music got darker, more sinister and more deviant under their tutelage. As he became more popular, he snuck in more and more sinister lyrics, such as the following from his ditty “Suicide Solution.”
Breaking laws, Knocking doors
But there’s no one at home
Made your bed, Rest your head
But you lie there and moan
Where to hide,
Suicide is the only way out
Don’t you know what it’s really about
But incredibly, there are bands specifically targeting Christian kids with the idea of “being hip and cool.” In reality, this is just more in-your-face apostasic inversion. A number of them even perform on the same recording label, such as Metal Blade Records, as openly satanic bands. An example is the band Black Dahlia Murder. Here are the lyrics from their hit “Black Valor.”
We bear the bloodline of the conqueror
Behold this war-scarred coat of arms
Weathered and worn are we
But with an eye ajar we sleep with blade in hand
We’re waiting for the call
Join us! Black valor’s on our side
Striking with satanic force we’ll crust their fabled Christ
Decimated by a whirlwind of insufferable attacks
Impenetrable black phalanx of our unblessed spear and shield
We march upon the enemy with hate, with hate
On this day of victory christian blood will soak these battlefields
The tidings of a war infernal
Destruction of all angelic life
To bear the mark of the pentagram circle reviled
Armageddon’s drawing nearer
On the coattails of the end we’ll ride
Of death we hath no fear,
Hails! black valor’s on our side!
Boundless is unholiness iniquitous our pride
Each man a god unto himself spirit never to die
To the almighty one, unholy bearer of horns
Empower me, flow through my veins
And carry me in war
To the unwavering devoted to the dark
I drink these wines on majesty to you
Do you show the standard of six hundred sixty sixth
Will your flesh withstand the dawning of apocalypse
Does your will it guide the spear that pierced the martyr’s ribs
We will not rest till this rotten planet’s black – as pitch
The tidings of a war infernal
Destruction of all angelic life
To bear the mark of the pentagram circle reviled
Brothers! black valor’s on our side!
Striking with satanic force we’ll crush their fabled Christ
Unhallowed Armageddon’s drawing near
Boundless is unholiness of death we hath no fear
Not just the music, but the video games as well. I teach high school and the freshman boys are constantly using phrases and images from this stuff in their work. I have to warn them about it. They don’t understand how damaging it is and it unites them against all the estrogen which I understand but definitely disrupts more healthy frequencies. The ever increasing use of vulgarity in music, movies, books, and TV has the same effect. I’m amazed at how many teachers have been taken over by it. I probably shouldn’t be.
Short article on what could be a lengthy tome of anecdote and real world examples playing out. This blog does a good job analyzing the actual mantras displayed in our god-awful media and music: https://illuminatiwatcher.com/
Pertinent to today’s discussion: https://illuminatiwatcher.com/h-r-giger-dark-superstar-of-the-occult-and-illuminati-nsfw/
From a true believer in Jesus Christ–THANK YOU! Would love it if you did a post about the FACT that many so-called “Christian rock” bands are anything but Christian! Stryper is only the tip of the iceberg. Hillsong? Some claim it is actually satanic…Justin Beiber is connected to them and they do use weird symbols at times. Only God knows.
Your perspective is fascinating, Russ. I was raised Catholic, fell away from the Church, lived a hedonistic lifestyle in my 20’s and experimented with drugs, particularly psychedelics. One time when I took LSD, I saw a giant pentagram in the sky made out of stars and in my mind, I had a revelation that Satan is the ruler of this world. [Perhaps this is what the Beatles meant by “Lucy(fer) in the Sky with Diamonds”] At the time, I was agnostic and during my upbringing, I had never read that in the Bible. But as I found out later on, it does indeed say that in the scripture. It dawned on me that this was absolutely true and not just some desert fairy tale as I was led to believe by the materialist gatekeepers of scientistic atheism. Since that experience, I’ve been able to see things in much different way and I realized that the War in Heaven is taking place here on Earth, with many people (for the most part) unknowingly serving as the devil’s chess pieces. I’m sure you’re aware that this is happening in every denomination as well. I returned to the Church because, despite the corruption and the subversion that has taken place in the Vatican and in many Novus Ordo parishes, I have found the traditional teachings to be true. It’s ironic because I’ve since come to believe that psychedelics and drugs in general are portals to the demonic. But God has a sense of humor and will find ways to make good things come out of the bad.
Encouraging. Thanks.
The occult is not necessary evil. Is all related with the conscience. You can not see the conscience only the manisfestations so is the occult. Can be good or evil. All depends in intetion.
Your comment reeks of new ageist situation ethics. The road to hell is paved with good intentions. The truth sets you free and doesn’t need to be hidden. Lies require concealment.
Mario, Do you have any moral conscience left in you? Serious question. I’m not even being mean. Your reply speaks volumes about yourself, do you even care? I pity the person who cannot reason.
I am a believer and could write much on this topic, but rather direct you to an article by googling vigilantcitizen, rockerfeller center. The article was so well done and buttresses this articles point. Every Christmas there is a concert and the lighting of the tree with Prometheus in the background illuminating (pun) the absolute ignorance of men in this generation.