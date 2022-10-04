Conservatives Targets of Political Violence Since Biden’s ‘MAGA Republicans’ Speech

Epoch Times | October 2, 2022

There have been reports of high-profile acts of political violence against Republicans and conservatives since President Joe Biden’s controversial “MAGA Republicans” speech last month.

“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” Biden said during a politically charged speech on Sept. 1 in Philadelphia.

While speaking in front of a dimly lit red backdrop and flanked by two U.S. Marines, Biden alleged that “MAGA Republicans” also promote “authoritarian leaders” and “fan the flames of political violence” to target rights and the “very soul of this country.”