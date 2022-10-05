The Times | Oct. 4, 2022

The Bank of England’s own staff pension fund appears to have been a beneficiary of its £65 billion gilts market bailout last week as it emerged the scheme had more than £4 billion invested in the asset class at the centre of the crisis.

Like many traditional pension funds, the Bank’s scheme used so-called liability driven investment (LDI) funds to manage its risks and had placed almost £4.2 billion, or 82 per cent, of its money, with Legal & General, the leading LDI player in London.

The revelation came as attention focused on L&G, Insight Investments and Blackrock over their role in selling LDI products to pension schemes. Questions were being raised about whether they warned schemes sufficiently about the liquidity risk.

