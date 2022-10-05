“It Can Spread Very Fast” UK Porn Stars Halt Work Amid STD Outbreak

Zero Hedge | October 5, 2022

As syphilis rages across Europe, UK porn stars are demanding the formation of a union due to the industry’s lax safety standards which has led some adult film actors to halt production.

The STD is easily cured with antibiotics, but can cause life-threatening problems if left untreated, according to the Independent.

PASS, which runs a database of sexual health certificates for US adult actors, said they have been “informed of multiple positive syphilis tests” among porn stars in Europe – warning of the “potential for many more exposures, including among US-based performers”.

Lianne Young, a former actor who now provides education on sex education, told The Independent that adult actors in the UK she has spoken to are highly anxious about reports of a syphilis outbreak in Europe. -Independent

(***)