“It Can Spread Very Fast” UK Porn Stars Halt Work Amid STD Outbreak

Zero Hedge | October 5, 2022
As syphilis rages across Europe, UK porn stars are demanding the formation of a union due to the industry’s lax safety standards which has led some adult film actors to halt production.
The STD is easily cured with antibiotics, but can cause life-threatening problems if left untreated, according to the Independent.
PASS, which runs a database of sexual health certificates for US adult actors, said they have been “informed of multiple positive syphilis tests” among porn stars in Europe – warning of the “potential for many more exposures, including among US-based performers”.
Lianne Young, a former actor who now provides education on sex education, told The Independent that adult actors in the UK she has spoken to are highly anxious about reports of a syphilis outbreak in Europe. -Independent
If someone is infected with a venerial disease then the smell alone is very telling that the person ain’t healthy
Being involved in that toxic industry should be warning enough not just of STD’s but also mental & emotional issues.