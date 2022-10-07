Actor Blames Straight “Homophobic” People After His Gay Rom-Com Movie Flops in Theaters

100% Fed Up. Com | October 3, 2022

Billy Eichner, a comedian and actor, recently starred in a gay rom-com movie with an all-LGBTQ cast. His movie, ‘Bros,’ has been failing after its box office release, despite many celebrities, cast members, and LGBTQ advocates heavily promoting it. Eichner, who co-wrote the script, has begun lashing out at Americans for their “homophobia” when the film failed to achieve the audience turnout he had hoped for.

Before the film was even released, Eichner created inflammatory posts that suggested those who don’t go to see the movie and “homophobic weirdos,” and targeting straight people in his posts, urging them to see it in theaters.

(***)