Actor Blames Straight “Homophobic” People After His Gay Rom-Com Movie Flops in Theaters

100% Fed Up. Com | October 3, 2022
Billy Eichner, a comedian and actor, recently starred in a gay rom-com movie with an all-LGBTQ cast. His movie, ‘Bros,’ has been failing after its box office release, despite many celebrities, cast members, and LGBTQ advocates heavily promoting it. Eichner, who co-wrote the script, has begun lashing out at Americans for their “homophobia” when the film failed to achieve the audience turnout he had hoped for.
Before the film was even released, Eichner created inflammatory posts that suggested those who don’t go to see the movie and “homophobic weirdos,” and targeting straight people in his posts, urging them to see it in theaters.
So to be clear, I’m homophobic (and more) if I don’t cough coin to see his movie? I’ve had so much gay this and that rammed down my throat it makes me sick. And no. If the movie bombs it’s not strictly the fault of people who don’t go and see it. Take responsibility instead of assuming an unmasculine liberal, blame-it-on-somebody-else stance.