Germaphobe Howard Stern leaves ‘bunker’ to dine with pals for first time since 2020

Page Six | October 3, 2022

The germ-fearing “King of All Media” has finally emerged from his “apocalypse bunker.”

Infamous germaphobe and COVID-fearing Howard Stern — who has been broadcasting from home since March 2020 — went out to dinner in public for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Stern, 68, dined at Israeli restaurant Laser Wolf in Williamsburg on Saturday night with a host of stars, including Jennifer Aniston, close friend Jimmy Kimmel, Jon Hamm, Justin Theroux and Jason Bateman.

A fellow diner snapped a photo, which showed a maskless Stern chatting with Hamm, as Kimmel sat nearby, and submitted it to celebrity Instagram account DeuxMoi.

