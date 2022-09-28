Who Murdered Father Alfred Kunz and Why?

Author note: This post relates closely to our earlier article this week: Was Georgia Sen. Nancy Schaefer Assassinated for Exposing Child Trafficking?

We will be further elaborating on this assassination theme and more on Robert Phoenix’s podcast show on Friday.

Father Alfred Kunz (1931-1998) was a traditional Catholic parish priest who was murdered in cold blooded ritualistic style (throat cut) inside his parish church on March 4, 1998. The murder is unsolved. Police have refused to cooperate with the TV series “True Crime,” which is seeking to examine the cold case.

At the time of his death, Father Kunz and his close friend Father Charles Fiore had just pre-recorded several episodes of his traditionalist Catholic radio show. Kunz had been investigating a series of homosexual pederast and sexual abuse allegations within the diocese of Springfield, Illinois. Reportedly, Kunz was planning on reading the names of the corrupt priests on his show. He had also refused to accept the postmodern Second Vatican Council.

Kunz was prescient, as starting a few years later after the murder, the Church was broadsided with a slew of pederast allegations. The dioceses of Milwaukee, Chicago and Minneapolis in particular were epicenters of this. Kunz had served 31 years (1967-1998) in Dane, Wisconsin, as pastor of St. Michael’s Catholic Church.

Events Transpiring after the Murder of Father Kunz

On May 31, 2018, the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis agreed to pay victims of clergy sexual abuse a $210-million settlement. By the time the settlement was issued, 91 priests who served in that archdiocese were accused of sexually abusing 450 victims.

Rembert Weakland was the Archbishop of Milwaukee from 1977 to 2002:

“He openly admitted to being gay and to having had many partners in life. Throughout the term of his office – for 25 years – he continuously opposed the Pope and the Holy See on many issues, particularly criticizing and rejecting the teaching of the Magisterium on homosexuality.”

Following public testimony by victims before a combined session of the Wisconsin State Senate and Assembly Judiciary Committee, a report on the sexual abuse of minors by clergy in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Milwaukee was published in September 2003. The report revealed that allegations of sexual assault of minors had been made against 58 ordained men, who were under the direct supervision of the Archbishop of Milwaukee.

On Jan. 4, 2011, the Archdiocese of Milwaukee announced that it would file for bankruptcy. The church was facing more than 23 lawsuits, and attempts to reach a mediated settlement with victims failed in December 2010. The Milwaukee archdiocese has paid out over $29 million to settle 200 cases spanning 20 years. An attorney for some of the victims alleges that there were more than 8,000 cases of abuse by more than 100 staff.

Also prior to the eventual pederast revelations, Kunz’s associate and ally Father John O’Connor (1926-2006) of River Forest Priory, Lake Forest Park, Illinois, revealed details of a homosexual pederast capture (Lavender Mafia) of a large Dominican monastery in Iowa he was a member of. This monastery ultimately became a fonte for future trouble for the church. O’Çonnor also described his Chicago area priory as a homosexual brothel.

In addition, O’Conner exposed Freemasonry, the Anti-Christ communist movement and the new age occult practices taking place in the church.

O’Çonnor named his Superior Cardinal Joseph Louis Bernardin; his Dominican brothers Benedict Ashley, William Bernacki and Peter Witchousky; and his Dominican Superior Donald Goergen as members of the Lavender Mafia Movement. His Superior barred young men from joining the Dominicans, if they refused to accept sodomy and homosexuality as a viable lifestyle alternative. He had been informed of this by several young males who had sought ordination.

After this and similar recordings from nearly 30 years ago, O’ Connor for his trouble was mocked, derided, dismissed and then suspended from the priesthood. O’Connor was gaslighted and was sentenced by the Master General in Rome to a period of prayer and reflection, along with an ordered visit to a psychiatric ward, which he refused. Militant homosexuals eventually expelled him from the Dominican Order in 1991.

Today, his former Chicago archdiocese continues to pay out a steady stream of sex abuse settlements mounting into the hundreds of millions.

O’Connor sought the advice of Father Kunz, who was a Canon Lawyer. The men were assisting whistle-blower Father Ryan Patrick Scott.

Scott had a lot of knowledge on abusive priests due to having been abused himself. As a young man, he was gang-raped in a church. Kunz had confronted many of the accused priests and none of them denied the sexual misconduct allegations, according to Scott.

“In 1996, when I brought this forward in a private meeting with diocesan officials [in La Crosse, Wisconsin], the information I provided was used against me in the form of public defamation, denouncement, libel and slander,” Scott said at a 2002 press conference for clerical abuse victims. “Because I came forward, the bishop [Burke] had me jailed for 23 days under false charges, and while I was being held, that same bishop obtained a restraining order forbidding me to speak to him for three years.

“In 1998, my confessor, spiritual director, friend and colleague, Rev. Father Alfred J. Kunz, from Dane, Wisconsin, was brutally murdered in his church, just prior to substantiating not only my story but the scandal itself that is rocking the Catholic Church today,” Scott said.

“In the early fall of 1976, as a young religious man, I was brutally gang-raped in the rectory of St. John’s Cathedral in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. I was lured there under false pretenses by a fellow priest and set up for humiliation and bodily harm.”

In a telephone conversation Scott states he provided the police all of the names of the priests who had allegedly assaulted him. He also claimed Father Kunz had confronted each of the priests involved in the alleged predatory ring and that none of them denied assaulting Scott.

Scott also gave the name of an ex-priest whom he claimed had been involved in the ring many years back and who might be willing to talk about the ring’s activities.

When asked, via email, detective Kevin Hughes of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the Father Kunz murder, if that ex-priest’s name rang a bell. Though the detective knew well who Scott was, he responded, “I cannot answer that.”

Obviously, Father Scott believes Kunz was killed by certain church elements or even the hierarchy because of how much church pederasty information he knew and planned on exposing. Scott stated that Kunz’s murder was a calculated assassination. Police are certain the killer personally knew Kunz and was familiar with his church.

Scott himself has been subjected to what we suspect is a torment, smear and gangstalking campaign. You can see this concocted con man narrative on his Wikipedia page. But Wikipedia hacks fail to mention that Father Scott was able to prevail in a 2016 malicious prosecution suit and was awarded $92,000 against the Howard County, Missouri Sheriff’s office for bringing trumped up charges. Scott no doubt has an incredible story, but par for the course never seems to be granted a fair airing in the Lugenpresse.

Oddly, Dane, Wisconsin police suggest their suspect left town right after the murder and has never returned. Police said and that they’re keeping an eye on him but don’t suspect he poses a threat to the community. This is sketchy on its face.

In various episodes of “Forensic Files” (available on Netflix), I was taken aback about how frequently the show openly names key suspects in cases that were ultimately solved, and before naming the real culprit. Often the show just throws out embarrassing details about the earlier suspects. Yet, in the Kunz case, the likely perp remains unnamed.

Authorities have since admitted that the case had not been dealt with properly at the time. There was almost no attempt to follow the internal church disputes or agendas around Father Kunz’s world view.

Maureen O’Leary, the school principal, was allowed to take Kunz’s Rolodex from his office hours after his body was found. When police asked for it back, she refused. As a result, authorities were never able to gather a list of all his contacts.

Moreover, O’Leary claims she heard Kunz having a heated discussion on the phone on the morning he died. She could not make out who he was talking to. Not only was O’Leary very uncooperative with the investigation, but she also told detectives they were never going to solve the case. Though she never confessed to it, authorities “suspected” that O’Leary had also been intimate with Kunz.

Kunz was quickly smeared with unfounded allegations. Over 2,500 people were interviewed during the investigation. From those interviews, police suggested that Kunz had been having sexual relationships for over two decades with at least two women. Then, in 2008, damage to his reputation done, authorities officially ruled out that “impropriety” was related to his death.

Kunz was also a close associate of Malachi Martin (1921-1999), a well-known author and exorcist. After Kunz was murdered, Martin alleged that the priest had been killed by “Luciferians” and said Kunz had performed several exorcisms before his death. Martin said Kunz told him his life was in danger in the weeks before his murder.

For those looking for more dot connecting about this resistance against evil and the spiritual war involved, see Netflix’s “Hostage to the Devil.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Hollywood has also created a 2008 gaslighting movie around priest pederasty called “Doubt” starring Meryl Streep as a strict moral nun who suspects one of the school’s teachers. Ultimately the false memory syndrome card is played as Streep begins to question her own sanity in this contrived scene.

Read: ‘False Memory’ Narrative Used to Gaslight Child Pedo Victims

Also read our post “Bella Dodd Warned of Diabolical Pederast Conspiracy Against Catholic Church.”

Winter Watch Takeaway

The lesson for the post-truth era: If the Church had paid heed to these courageous priests, it would have saved billions of dollars and a mountain of humiliation and lost reputation.