UN Warns of ‘Worrying And Dangerous’ Conspiracy Theories

By Tyler Durden | 7 August 2022

ZERO HEDGE — The United Nations would like everyone to be on the lookout for ‘worrying and dangerous’ conspiracy theories – especially those that might lead people to the conclusion that COVID-19 escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China… you know, the thing the WHO just admitted could very well be the case, and which Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has launched recent investigations into.

Some background

Before we get into the UN’s latest salvo in the war over narratives (feel free to scroll down if you’re a regular reader); We know from government contracts, FOIA records, and leaked emails that the US government was conducting risky gain-of-function research on US soil until former President Obama banned it in 2014 over ethical questions raised by the scientific community. The ‘research’ included manipulating bat Covid to be more transmissible to humans, and following Obama’s ban, was funneled overseas through New York nonprofit, EcoHealth Alliance – whose CEO Peter Daszak secured lucrative contracts to study and manipulate bat coronaviruses in Wuhan, China four months before Obama’s ban.

Daszak was the guy behind The Lancet‘s “it couldn’t have come from a lab” Natural Origin statement – for which he reportedly engaged in a “bullying campaign” – before generating significant controversy over conflicts of interest involving many of its authors and co-signatories, to which the Lancet later admitted. […]