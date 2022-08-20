Warning: Trying to access array offset on value of type bool in /home/winterac/public_html/newnationalist.net/wp-content/plugins/sassy-social-share-premium/public/class-sassy-social-share-premium-public.php on line 281

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Tests Positive For COVID-19

August 20, 2022

PHOTO: North County Daily Star

By Zachary Stieber | 15 August 2022

THE EPOCH TIMES (ZERO HEDGE) — Pfizer’s CEO has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Aug. 15. …

Bourla 60, says he has received four doses of his company’s COVID-19 vaccine, which has proven increasingly ineffective against infection from the virus that causes COVID-19 and severe illness once a person contracts the virus.

Bourla reported experiencing mild symptoms. He did not identify any of the symptoms. He said he’s “feeling well.” …

The CEO is isolating and has begun taking a course of Paxlovid, Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill. …

Paxlovid has become the most-distributed COVID-19 treatment in the nation, and was administered to President Joe Biden after the president recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Biden, who has also received four doses of Pfizer’s shot, experienced a rebound of symptoms after testing negative, which is common for Paxlovid recipients.

Previously Promoted 100 Percent Efficacy

Bourla is among the officials who have previously promoted the COVID-19 vaccines as being 100 percent effective against infection. […]

                    
 

