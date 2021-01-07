Only the Beginning: Heinous Side Effects and Death from Covid Trans-Human Injections

Winter Watch welcomes special guest writer Giuseppe Vafanculo. He’s a former professional journalist with more than 500 byline articles in major-market newspapers and magazines in the 1980s. His midlife career change led him to graduate summa cum laude from a top-five U.S. College of Oriental Medicine with a Masters of Science in Oriental Medicine and a Bachelors of Science in Eastern/Western Nutrition. Vafanculo is nationally board certified and licensed in Wisconsin and Virginia. He has owned and operated an Oriental Medicine/Acupuncture/Holistic Health practice for 15 years. The outrages of the COVID-19 scamdemic brought Vafanculo back to the new mass Internet media in 2020.

By Giuseppe Vafanculo

“Only the beginning… only just the start,” the main lyrics from the chorus of “Beginnings” off the Chicago Transit Authority 1969 album release. The band would shorten their name to Chicago and become legendary rock ‘n’ roll hall-of-famers.

Fifty-one years later, “only the beginning, only just the start” now lucidly summarizes the first splash of the impending tidal wave of horror coming from the barely tested, completely unproven, trans-human, COVID-19 genetic modification injection. Dr. Andrew Wakefield emphasizes the impact of the genetic modification in a recent video.

The gaslighting lies of a deadly pandemic (actually a scamdemic) that sports the same number of deaths as any other cold/flu season in this decade is driving many weak-minded patsies to willingly take the mRNA genetic modifying injection.

The first week of limited mRNA injection rollout, there were over 5,000 severe reactions requiring intense medical intervention or hospitalization.

Note the double-asterisk explanation of “Health Impact Events” is defined as being “unable to perform normal daily activities, unable to work, required care from doctor or health care professional.” That sounds more like an adverse, life-threatening intervention than something that supports future good health.

The number of severe reactions is now over 100,000 worldwide and growing exponentially as the number of injections increase.

Common side effects include:

Skin redness, hives, and itching

Bell’s Palsy

Giving recipient COVID-19

Intense pain in area of injection lasting for several days

Systemic fatigue, nausea, and weakness (described as worst hangover ever)

Anaphylaxis (potentially deadly hyper-inflammatory immune response)

Swelling of the eyes, lips, tongue, throat, hands, feet

Trouble swallowing and breathing, wheezing

Diarrhea or vomiting

Abdominal or chest pain

Racing or irregular heartbeat

Dizziness, sudden drop in blood pressure

Headache

Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS)

Confusion, vision and speech problems

Seizures

Shock/loss of consciousness

Cardiac arrest

Death

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) implemented enhanced surveillance (i.e. automated data and clinical review) for the following side effects after numerous reports of adverse events of special interest (AESIs): death, COVID19 disease, Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), seizure, stroke, narcolepsy/cataplexy, anaphylaxis, vaccination during pregnancy, acute myocardial infarction, myopericarditis, coagulopathy (including thrombocytopenia, disseminated intravascular coagulopathy [DIC], and deep venous thrombosis [DVT]), Kawasaki’s disease, multisystemic inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), multisystemic inflammatory syndrome in adults (MIS-A), and transverse myelitis.

The corporate media has suppressed much of the magnitude of the widespread damage being done by these unproven and barely tested injections. Though some coverage has broken through amidst the rah-rah gaslighting compelling citizens to go do their patriotic duty and fight this war on the invisible nano-terrorist. Examples of some of the “manageable” adverse reactions that have made it into the news.

Six life-threatening cases of anaphylaxis were reported in Alaska during the first week of injections.

A Boston Doctor was “scared to death” after the severity of side effects following Moderna shot.

In a video posted on social media, a frightened, suffering nurse (Bell’s Palsy and pain) in Nashville, Tenn., said she would not wish this on her worst enemy.

The true number of deaths from the mRNA injection are being severely suppressed.

Hypocritically, the number of deaths by jab are attributed to co-morbidity of age, poor health, or disease. Co-morbidity means the patient was already dying of cancer, heart disease, late stage diabetes, etc., and in a fragile health state that would mean getting a cold or flu would hasten death by anywhere from two months to two days. Either way the patient was going to die.

At the same time as vaccine-based deaths are under-reported, the number of deaths attributed to Covid-19 are wildly exaggerated — instead of accurately attributing the deaths to co-morbidity.

A small sampling of the deaths and significant adverse reactions that have nonetheless seeped out to the public include:

A 41-year-old Portguese health worker died from the injection.

2 elderly Jews die shortly after injection, but it was not the injection that killed them.

Israel was an enthusiastic early adopter of the Jewish-created Pfizer Vaccine, paying the price with 4 deaths and 240 COVID-19 cases.

A Swiss Canton resident, 91, dies from mRNA vax injection… but no connection.

Perhaps the best side effect of the radical mRNA injection is the increased number of people waking up to the dangerous risk for little or no gain. Some brave freedom fighters are even taking bold action. Of course, the good news is that COVID-19 appears to have cured the flu.

I cannot emphasize STRONGLY ENOUGH how vital it is to your well being, your basic good health, your very life, to avoid these untested, unproven, trans-human, experimental injections.

As Dr. Rashid Buttar observes