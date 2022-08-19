Top US Cruise Lines Cancel Sailings Amid Labor Shortage

By Tyler Durden | 15 August 2022

ZERO HEDGE — Like the airline industry, cruise ships are faced with a shortage of workers industrywide, resulting in a slew of cancellations through fall.

Bloomberg reported that several top cruise lines, such as Carnival Corp. and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., are canceling sailings or reducing passenger capacity due to labor shortages.

Carnival Corp.’s Princess Cruises canceled eleven sailings on its Diamond Princess for the fall season, indicating it couldn’t provide exceptional customer service amid labor shortages affecting almost every major cruise operator.

Another large cruise operator, Norwegian Cruise Line, reduced passenger capacity because of staffing woes.

“We’re not immune to it,” Norwegian’s chief executive officer, Frank Del Rio, said of industrywide labor shortages.

Also, P&O Cruises, a Carnival division, said seven sailings earlier this summer were canceled due to staffing shortages.

Besides canceled sailings, for the cruise ship operators who continue to sail — many are suspending special offerings while out at sea, such as special events because there’s not enough staff. […]