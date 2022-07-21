Warning: Trying to access array offset on value of type bool in /home/winterac/public_html/newnationalist.net/wp-content/plugins/sassy-social-share-premium/public/class-sassy-social-share-premium-public.php on line 281

The Last Days of ‘Joe Biden’

July 21, 2022 Winter Watch Around the Web, Business, International News, Politics, US News 0

MEME: ZubuBrothers

Whose idea was it to send the wind-up doll president called ‘Joe Biden’ to Saudi Arabia?

CLUSTERFUCK NATION — It’s like our country is trapped on one of those swirling carnival rides beloved of the county fairs … only, the felonious mutt who runs the ride has nodded off in a fentanyl delirium with the motor running at maximum speed … and the children-of-all-ages locked in the pods of this infernal machine shriek and vomit with each sickening rotation … as the half-century-old swing arms groan and wobble from metal fatigue on their squealing pivots … and suddenly comes a deafening crunch of gnashed gears, the smell of burning oil, and the pathetic whimpering of the nearly dead.

That’s us. Some terrible midsummer accident-of-state has befallen the USA Carnival, and most are too dazed to know it. Whose idea was it to send the wind-up doll president called “Joe Biden” to Saudi Arabia? I can just imagine what went on in the chamber in private with “JB” and MBS (Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman), virtual autocrat of the oil-soaked desert land. The American visitor muttered something about wanting an ice-cream cone before dropping into a catatonic thousand-yard stare.

How does this thing work?” MBS asks his chief vizier, the foreign minister (in Arabic, of course), gesticulating disdainfully at the ghostly figure sunk in the plush camel-hair armchair yards away. “Joe Biden” sits motionless. Someone has forgotten to rewind him, some “aide” who carries the president’s Adderall. Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud tells the boss, “We’ll make up some camel-dung for release to CNN and friends. They’ll fall for anything.” […]

                    
 

