Biden’s claimed ignorance ‘doesn’t pass sniff test’ amid new Hunter tie to Boston gangster’s nephew: Devine

Hunter Biden’s business connections reportedly include a relative of “Whitey” Bulger

By Charles Creitz | 14 April 2022

FOX NEWS — President Biden’s continued denials of knowledge of his 52-year-old son Hunter’s foreign dealings are becoming more tenuous by the day, New York Post reporter Miranda Devine said Thursday, as reports surfaced that a relative of Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger was one of the younger Biden’s business associates.

Earlier Thursday, Fox News reported on emails uncovering a business link between Jim Bulger – Whitey’s nephew – in deals forged in China. The elder Bulger died in prison in 2018.

Jim Bulger served as the chairman of Massachusetts-based Thornton Group LLC— a firm that joined forces with Hunter Biden’s Rosemont Seneca to launch its joint-venture with Chinese investment firm Bohai Capital to create BHR Partners – the latter of which is controlled by Bank of China Limited.

On “Hannity,” host Sean Hannity asked if the latest connection adds more questions about what President Biden may have known and when he knew it.

Devine replied that it is becoming clearer that the current president did indeed know about Hunter’s foreign business deals in China, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Mexico and Russia. […]