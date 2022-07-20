Former White House Physician Says ‘Biden Won’t Finish His Term’

‘His mind is too far gone.’

By Paul Joseph Watson | 15 July 2022

SUMMIT NEWS — Former White House physician Ronny Jackson says that Joe Biden “won’t finish his term” because “his mind is too far gone.”

Jackson, who served on the White House medical team in the mid-2000s and served as personal physician to both Barack Obama and Donald Trump, made the remarks on Twitter.

“Biden won’t finish his term. EVERYONE knows he’s unfit for the job. His mind is too far gone. This can’t go on any longer. He needs to RESIGN!” tweeted Jackson.

The former physician, who is now a Texas Congressman, made the comments after it was revealed that Barack Obama had sent Jackson an email chastising him for questioning Biden’s cognitive ability. […]