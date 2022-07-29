Robert Phoenix and Russ Winter on the Pajama People

Russ Winter and Robert Phoenix discuss the pajama people and some considerations for breaking out of their Stockholm Syndrome. I discuss my experience with the infrastructure and the system visiting the US over last two weeks. Show is about an hour and half.
Post referenced:
A Word About Authoritarian Followers and Dealing with Pajama People
The You Tube version is here. If removed from You Tube, the show can be located at Robert’s site.
Thanks Russ for coming on the show and sharing your health crisis. It was enlightening to say the least.