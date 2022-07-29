Warning: Trying to access array offset on value of type bool in /home/winterac/public_html/newnationalist.net/wp-content/plugins/sassy-social-share-premium/public/class-sassy-social-share-premium-public.php on line 281

Robert Phoenix and Russ Winter on the Pajama People

July 29, 2022 Russ Winter Podcasts, Winter Watch Articles 1

Russ Winter and Robert Phoenix discuss the pajama people and some considerations for breaking out of their Stockholm Syndrome. I discuss my experience with the infrastructure and the system visiting the US over last two weeks. Show is about an hour and half.

Post referenced:

A Word About Authoritarian Followers and Dealing with Pajama People

The You Tube version is here. If removed from You Tube, the show can be located at Robert’s site. 

Winter Watch
