LA’s New $588 Million Bridge Keeps Closing As People Treat It Like A GTA Amusement Park

By Tyler Durden | 30 July 2022

ZERO HEDGE — A brand new, half-billion-dollar bridge in Los Angeles that opened July 9 has already been plagued by frequent police closures, as people treat it like some kind of Grand Theft Auto amusement park.

As Associated Press reports:

The 6th Street Viaduct — which soars over the concrete-lined Los Angeles River to connect downtown to the historic Eastside — quickly became a hotspot for street racing, graffiti and illegal takeovers that draw hundreds of spectators to watch drivers perform dangerous stunts in their vehicles.

Taking over six years to build at a cost of $588 million, it was the largest bridge project in the city’s history. However, many drivers trying to use the bridge at night are finding they’re out of luck thanks to Angelenos going wild on the festively-lit structure with outstanding downtown views.

Multiple crashes have already happened, including an accident on July 18 in which the driver of Dodge Challenger lost control as he was doing a burnout and smashed into two other vehicles. He grabbed his things and fled the scene, but later turned himself in and was charged with misdemeanor hit-and-run. […]

Street takeover on newly opened half billion dollar 6th street bridge ends in crash involving several vehicles. This lawlessness is literally destroying our community. pic.twitter.com/6Ydg902Kza — Kevin Dalton (@KevinForBOS) July 19, 2022