A Word About Authoritarian Followers and Dealing with Pajama People

Ihave participated various podcasts during which we talked about strategies and tactics for spreading our messages to others. In the interviews, I described myself as a reformed “pajama person,” which is someone who goes through life asleep to the realities of the world around them.

I awakened with a jolt nine years ago at an older age and have traveled down many rabbit holes to learn as much as I possibly could. I view my website, Winter Watch, as a resource for others who are in various stages of awakening and from which to garner topic surveys and talking points. If this were “Lord of the Rings,” we would be the ones wandering through Middle Earth having to deal with Orcs and the rest. The pajama people are those back home in the Shire.

As red-pill takers, we need to conserve our resources and energy to deal with and convert pajama people. The first rule is to avoid and NOT deal with people of the lie. Bob Altemeyer put it this way:

“Probably about 20 to 25 percent of the adult American population is so authoritarian, so scared, so self-righteous, so ill-informed and so dogmatic that nothing you can say or do will change their mind. They would march America into a dictatorship and probably feel that things had improved as a result. … And they are so submissive to their leaders that they will believe and do virtually anything they are told. They are not going to let up and they are not going away. “It is more than just gullibility that explains the phenomenon of the authoritarian follower. And people in positions of high power (besides often being compromised) depend entirely on putting all their energy into anticipating the needs of and pleasing their ‘leader.’”

George Lobaczewski, who wrote “Political Ponerology: A Science on the Nature of Evil Adjusted for Political Purposes,” describes the process as one of sycophancy:

“They initially perform subordinate functions in such a movement and execute the leaders’ orders, especially whenever something needs to be done which inspires revulsion in others. Their evident zealotry and cynicism gives rise to criticism on the part of the more reasonable members, but it also earns the respect of some its more extreme revolutionaries. Thus they climb up the organizational ladder, gain influence, and almost involuntarily bend the contents of the entire group to their own way of experiencing reality and to the goals derived from their deviant nature.”

Pajama people are a different or more common breed. This is more about Stockholm Syndrome and denial about true realities. They covertly believe “ignorance is strength” from the Ministry of Truth. It is hard to wake people up who are pretending to be asleep. And if their slumber is disturbed, they use rationalizations, It’s easier to be dismissive and to pigeonhole someone as paranoid or label their ideas as conspiracy.

When I was a pajama person, I tended to be curious but lazy. I would sometimes question the official narratives; but when offered weak explanations, I would stop dead in my tracks, accept it and go back to sleep. I was too easily detoured by neuro-linguistic programming and gaslighting.

I think that is because in the early stages of awakening, which is really spiritual growth, there is enough fear to have to deal with without taking on any more. Seeing the emperor naked isn’t pretty, and one wants to preserve their own inner child. Coming back to truth may be too much to stomach, as it can wake you up out of a pleasant state by removing a veil, or what George Gurdjieff called a “buffer.” These veils or buffers are often “false ego” or negative programming.

Once I started breaking through my false ego, I had to overcome another myth and barrier, namely a belief that it is spiritually forbidden to try to change people’s minds. From my experience of trying to be a messenger, I have concluded that many truthers — or those who are in various stages of awakening — are caught in this mental syndrome. It is a form of black pilling.

However, this is just another form of denial. It is also the psychological process by which human beings protect themselves, not so much from the knowledge but the criticisms of that knowledge. The best protection from that is becoming very accomplished in your knowledge, especially with the nuggets you want to use. We offer some of that on these pages.

A solid understanding of argumentative fallacies and a high degree of mental sobriety is also recommended. I would avoid the use of any drugs or alcohol when these topics are being introduced, discussed or pondered. One of the hardest aspects I have to deal with personally is using tremendous amounts of mental energy while neglecting physical health. That, too, has to be consciously overcome.

I recommend using the following meditation with a dose of vitamin B-12 and a dash of maca powder to ward off black magic, cultural Marxism, the Crime Syndicate and New Age gibberish/nonsense. This helps manage the gift of being awake.

Advanced “Fuck That” Meditation

Research into the hypo-analgesic affect of swearing showed that the use of profanity can help reduce the sensation of pain. This phenomenon is particularly strong in people who do not use such words on a regular basis. For maximum effect, do properly and in moderation [“11 Reasons Cursing Is Good For The Soul“].

A study by Keele University researchers found volunteers who cursed could endure pain nearly 50% longer than civil-tongued peers.