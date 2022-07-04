Principal accused of trying to fire white teachers because of their race created school of ‘insanity’ plagued with low-quality education and ‘dangerous’ fighting, say students

High School for Law and Public Service students are angry at Principal Paula Lev

The students allege her diversity crusade has fostered ‘insanity’ in the classroom

A petition claims Lev replaced qualified staff with unknowledgeable employees

It also alleges an increase in fighting, arguing and lack of discipline from admins

Students say their quality of education has declined, as well as their safety

The DOE probed Lev last year after she allegedly tried to get rid of white staffers

The complaint against her will now go before the NY Division of Human Rights

By Natasha Anderson | 3 July 2022

DAILY MAIL — A Washington Heights principal accused of wanting to oust white staffers reportedly created a learning environment plagued by ‘utter disorganization and insanity.’

Students attending New York City’s High School for Law and Public Service claim their lives have become ‘miserable’ under the leadership of Principal Paula Lev.

They also allege their quality of education has declined after Lev ousted ‘fully experienced and qualified’ staff as part of her alleged diversity crusade.

A student-created petition claims a handful of Lev’s new hires ‘are super under-qualified’ and that their ‘lack of knowledge’ has affected students’ ability to learn.

The petition also cited fears of attending class due to a ‘dangerous’ environment fueled by an ‘insane number of fights, constant arguing and improper administrative action.’

Lev was hit with a probe last year by the NYC Department of Education (DOE) after she allegedly told a teacher she was ‘going to get rid of all these white teachers that aren’t doing anything for the kids of our community.’ […]